BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Make Sudden Kawhi Leonard Announcement

On Sunday night, the Toronto Raptors will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

They are coming off a 112-102 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Kawhi Leonard had 16 points, nine rebounds, one assist and three steals while shooting 7/20 from the field in 28 minutes of playing time.

Toronto Raptors Make Sudden Kawhi Leonard Announcement

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Raptors announced that Leonard has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA wrote: “Kawhi Leonard (knee) listed out Sunday.”

Social Media On Kawhi

Here’s what people were saying about the sudden news:

Josh Lewenberg: “Kawhi Leonard is a late scratch for tonight’s game in Minnesota. He’s OUT with left knee swelling. Would imagine Walter starts in his place.”

@hellohalima: “Excitement level for the game reduced but I’m still watching”

Chris Walder: “A bummer.”

@MoustacheBarnes: “I’m wearing his jersey rn and I’m frowning so hard”

Esfandiar Baraheni: “Seems as though this was unexpected, given that he was warming up for this game. Hes got a sleeve on that left leg (and has all season). Raptors have talked about the ramp up process. Could this be a potential setback? Or just precaution?”

@kdeemoo: “why didn’t this come out yesterday 😭”

Looking At Kawhi

Leonard is back in Toronto for the second time in his career.

He had previously been with the franchise during the 2019 season when he led them to the NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on September 14): “Done deal: The LA Clippers and Raptors have both agreed to complete the trade sending Kawhi Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and two second-rounders, per ESPN sources. The sides will now schedule a trade call.”

Before the Clippers and Raptors, Leonard had spent the first part of his career with the San Antonio Spurs.