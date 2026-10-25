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BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Make Sudden Kawhi Leonard Announcement

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TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 28: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors speaks to media during the Toronto Raptors media day at Hotel X on September 28, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Toronto Raptors will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

They are coming off a 112-102 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Kawhi Leonard had 16 points, nine rebounds, one assist and three steals while shooting 7/20 from the field in 28 minutes of playing time.

Toronto Raptors Make Sudden Kawhi Leonard Announcement

GettyKawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors reacts against the Chicago Bulls in the second half at Scotiabank Arena on October 21, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Raptors announced that Leonard has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA wrote: “Kawhi Leonard (knee) listed out Sunday.”

Social Media On Kawhi

GettyKawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors warms up ahead of their Pre-season NBA game against the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena on October 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about the sudden news:

Josh Lewenberg: “Kawhi Leonard is a late scratch for tonight’s game in Minnesota. He’s OUT with left knee swelling. Would imagine Walter starts in his place.”

@hellohalima: “Excitement level for the game reduced but I’m still watching”

Chris Walder: “A bummer.”

GettyKawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors shoots a three pointer during the first quarter against the New York Knicks during a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on October 15, 2026 in New York City.

@MoustacheBarnes: “I’m wearing his jersey rn and I’m frowning so hard”

Esfandiar Baraheni: “Seems as though this was unexpected, given that he was warming up for this game. Hes got a sleeve on that left leg (and has all season). Raptors have talked about the ramp up process. Could this be a potential setback? Or just precaution?”

@kdeemoo: “why didn’t this come out yesterday 😭”

Looking At Kawhi

GettyKawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors speaks to media during the Toronto Raptors media day at Hotel X on September 28, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Leonard is back in Toronto for the second time in his career.

He had previously been with the franchise during the 2019 season when he led them to the NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on September 14): “Done deal: The LA Clippers and Raptors have both agreed to complete the trade sending Kawhi Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and two second-rounders, per ESPN sources. The sides will now schedule a trade call.”

Before the Clippers and Raptors, Leonard had spent the first part of his career with the San Antonio Spurs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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