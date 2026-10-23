Raptors Get Unfortunate News in Pursuit of Former Lakers First-Round Pick

The Toronto Raptors had an open two-way roster spot and a former first-round pick on their radar. But Dalton Knecht will get his fresh start elsewhere.

Knecht has agreed to a two-way contract with the defending NBA champion New York Knicks, his agents at Excel Sports Management told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Friday.

The agreement ends Toronto’s opportunity to land the former Los Angeles Lakers wing, who drew interest from several teams after being waived Monday.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Raptors were among the teams considering Knecht for a two-way contract.

Minnesota and Sacramento were also interested.

For Toronto, his decision leaves an intriguing question: Who will fill the team’s final two-way spot?

Raptors Were Among Teams Considering Dalton Knecht

Fischer revealed Thursday that Toronto was evaluating several recently available players, including Knecht, Sean Pedulla and Micah Peavy.

“Sounds like Micah Peavy, Knecht and Pedulla are under consideration for several overlapping teams, including Toronto for all three,” Fischer reported.

That interest made sense.

The Raptors entered the season with one of their three two-way positions available.

Nate Bittle and Malachi Smith currently occupy Toronto’s other two spots.

Knecht offered the type of offensive upside worth considering on a low-risk contract.

The Lakers selected him 17th overall in the 2024 NBA draft following an outstanding college career at Tennessee.

He averaged 9.1 points during his rookie season while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

However, his promising start gave way to a difficult second season.

Dalton Knecht’s Lakers Career Unraveled After Failed Hornets Trade

Knecht’s development took an unexpected turn in February 2025.

The Lakers agreed to trade him to the Charlotte Hornets in a deal involving center Mark Williams.

However, Los Angeles rescinded the trade after Williams failed his physical examination.

Knecht had already traveled to Charlotte before learning he would return to the Lakers.

“It felt like a movie,” Knecht told reporters afterward.

The experience appeared to affect his confidence, although the failed trade alone cannot explain his subsequent struggles.

Knecht never regained a consistent place in coach JJ Redick’s rotation.

Last season, his scoring average dropped to 4.2 points across 54 appearances. His playing time fell to 10.2 minutes per game.

His 3-point percentage also declined to 34.2%.

The Lakers eventually waived him before the start of the new season.

Now, the Knicks are giving him another opportunity, reportedly waiving Kevin McCullar Jr. to create room on their two-way roster.

Toronto’s Options After Missing Out on Knecht

Toronto doesn’t need to rush into filling its vacant spot.

Pedulla and Peavy remain among the players Fischer identified as potential candidates.

Pedulla, a guard who previously held a two-way contract with Houston, offers ballhandling and scoring ability.

Peavy, meanwhile, could provide defensive versatility on the wing.

Both would give Toronto another developmental option without using a standard roster position.

For a Raptors team trying to build around Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard, adding affordable young talent remains important.

Knecht’s shooting potential made him an intriguing target, particularly for a team seeking more perimeter offense.

Still, his struggles in Los Angeles raised legitimate questions about his fit and readiness for regular NBA minutes.

New York decided the upside justified making room.

Toronto still has the flexibility to explore other options.

But one of the most recognizable names on the two-way market is no longer available.