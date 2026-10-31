Raptors Scottie Barnes Sets Career High in Points Against Magic

Toronto Raptors superstar Scottie Barnes set a career-high in points against the Orlando Magic in Friday night’s NBA Cup group play game.

Barnes and the Raptors lost the game 121-114, but Barnes had a terrific individual game to remember in defeat.

Scottie Barnes Scores 41 Points for Raptors

Against the Magic, Barnes had 41 points for the Raptors, which is a career-high for him.

Barnes was 19-of-34 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line for the Raptors, while also adding 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Unfortunately for Barnes and the Raptors, the points did not help the team win, as they lost to the Magic on their home court, just two nights after blowing Orlando out at home on the first night of a home-and-home set against the Magic. But on Friday, the tables were turned as the Magic were far superior to the Raptors in almost every facet of the game.

Though the Raptors made a late comeback and nearly came back to win, they climbed into too big a hole early, which made it difficult to successfully come back and win late.

Raptors Have Been Average This Year

It’s only five games into the season, but the Raptors have been just average this year, as the team has a 3-2 record so far.

While they have looked like an elite team at times, they have not looked great at other times, and until this team can play with more consistency, it’s hard to think that they are true contenders in the Eastern Conference.

To be fair to Toronto, they are missing superstar Kawhi Leonard, who is out for a few weeks with a knee injury, and anytime you are missing your best player in the NBA, it’s difficult to win. But still, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic would surely love his team to play with a little more consistency and show that they can win games on a consistent basis without Leonard in the team’s lineup.

For now, they will look to flush this disappointing loss to Orlando and gear up for their next game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.