Kawhi Leonard Issues Statement on Injury for Raptors

Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard issued a statement after recently suffering an injury in his return to Toronto.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Leonard will be out for several weeks due to swelling in his left knee, a concerning development for the All-NBA forward.

With the news of Leonard’s injury now official, the two-time NBA Finals MVP took to his social media to issue an official statement.

Kawhi Leonard’s Statement After Raptors Forward Suffers Injury

Taking to his X account, Leonard issued a short statement about his injury.

“Yeah it’s always frustrating missing time. I came back to compete with this team and I’m focused on getting back to 100. Toronto, I’ve appreciated the love since I’ve been back. Returning soon. Godspeed. Whi,” Leonard wrote.

Raptors Need Kawhi Leonard to Get Healthy

Although the Raptors are still a strong team without Leonard playing for them, there is no doubt they are a much better team when he is on the floor for Toronto.

After the Raptors won their first two games of the season over the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards by double digits, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their third game of the season, a game where Leonard was pulled from the team’s lineup after feeling knee pain during his pre-game warmups.

Without Leonard in the Raptors’ lineup, the team was soundly beaten by Minnesota, and Raptors forward Scottie Barnes struggled badly for the team with a grand total of 0 points in their blowout loss to Minnesota.

The Raptors will now be without Leonard for a few weeks as he heals up from his injury, which is certainly not what Toronto had in mind with the superstar forward after they brought him back to Toronto after a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers this past offseason.

The hope is that Toronto can stay afloat without Leonard in their lineup and that when he comes back, they can get back to being the dominant team that they were in the first two games of the season, and not the bad team that they looked like against Minnesota.