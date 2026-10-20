Washington Wizards Give Disappointing AJ Dybantsa Injury Update Before Season Opener

The Washington Wizards will open the 2026-27 NBA season without their most anticipated rookie.

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, has officially been ruled out of Washington’s season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, October 21, because of a left ankle sprain.

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe confirmed the disappointing development Tuesday, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

“AJ Dybantsa (ankle) will not play in Wednesday’s season opener, Brian Keefe said. Dybantsa is considered day-to-day after that, Keefe said,” Robbins reported on X.

The announcement puts an end to speculation about whether the 19-year-old would be ready for opening night. However, the day-to-day designation leaves open the possibility of a relatively short absence.

AJ Dybantsa Injury Delays Highly Anticipated Wizards Debut

Dybantsa suffered the injury during Washington’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 16.

The 6-foot-9 forward landed awkwardly after attempting a midrange jumper in the second quarter and subsequently left the game. He did not return, although Keefe initially characterized his removal as precautionary.

Before exiting, Dybantsa had scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting in just 15 minutes, adding two rebounds and a blocked shot.

The performance was another encouraging showing from the former BYU star, who averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across four preseason appearances.

His college résumé helps explain the excitement surrounding his arrival in Washington.

Dybantsa led Division I basketball in scoring during his lone season at BYU, averaging 25.5 points per game. Washington subsequently selected him with the first overall pick, making him the centerpiece of the franchise’s next generation.

He now faces an unexpected wait before playing his first meaningful NBA minutes.

When Will AJ Dybantsa Make His NBA Debut?

Although Dybantsa will not face Milwaukee on Wednesday, the Wizards have not announced a definitive timetable for his return.

Keefe’s day-to-day designation suggests Washington will continue evaluating the rookie’s ankle rather than committing to a specific return date.

The Wizards’ next opportunity comes Friday, October 23, when they host the Toronto Raptors at Capital One Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern.

That matchup represents Dybantsa’s earliest possible regular-season debut following his confirmed absence against Milwaukee, although there is no guarantee he will be medically cleared to participate.

Washington also visits the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, October 24, creating a back-to-back situation immediately after its second home game.

The timing gives the Wizards several early decisions to make about how aggressively to bring their prized rookie back into the rotation.

Wizards Face Opening-Night Adjustment Without Dybantsa

Washington enters the season with significantly more established talent than its 17-win campaign a year ago.

The Wizards have assembled a roster featuring former All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis alongside a developing young core that includes Dybantsa, Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson.

Dybantsa’s absence creates an immediate opportunity for Washington’s other young perimeter players to take on additional responsibilities.

Coulibaly offers defensive versatility, while Johnson provides another scoring option. Both are candidates for expanded roles with Dybantsa unavailable, although Keefe has not confirmed how he intends to distribute the rookie’s minutes.

Washington has also received encouraging injury news elsewhere on its roster. Davis, who underwent offseason surgery to repair a detached retina, has been cleared to play without protective eyewear, according to Robbins. Heavy previously reported on Davis’ recovery.

The Wizards’ larger objective remains developing Dybantsa alongside established veterans such as Young and Davis, a combination that has generated considerable optimism entering the new season.

For now, Washington will begin that process without its top draft pick.

And with another game scheduled just 48 hours after opening night, attention will quickly shift to whether Dybantsa can make his NBA debut against Toronto.