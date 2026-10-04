Wizards’ Trae Young Makes Honest ‘Weak Link’ Admission Ahead of New Season

There is plenty of excitement around the Washington Wizards heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Wizards boast a balanced roster consisting of veterans and young players. They are anchored by former All-Stars like Trae Young, Anthony Davis and Khris Middleton, who bring valuable experience.

On the other hand, the Wizards’ young core consists of AJ Dybantsa, Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George, Will Riley, Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr and Tristan Vukcevic.

However, the team’s de facto leader in Young made an honest admission during training camp.

Trae Young’s ‘Weak Link’ Remarks

Speaking to reporters recently after practice, Trae Young wasn’t afraid to admit that he considers himself a “weak link” in the Washington Wizards’ defense.

However, Young also assured everyone that he’ll be putting more effort on defense despite having plenty of very good perimeter and interior defenders.

“I’m probably going to be the weak link defensively, but I can still give effort,” Young said via Henry J. Brown of Wizards on SI. “I got a lot of rim protectors and help behind me now.”

One of Young’s flaws has been his defense, which he makes up for his offense. He’s entering his first full season in Washington healthy. He also had time to recharge himself after playing in just 15 games last season.

The Wizards have plenty of good perimeter players who could hide Young on defense. And if someone tries to attack the basket, Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr are a pretty capable frontcourt duo.

NBA Scout Feels Good About The Wizards

Despite having only 17 wins last season, one NBA scout was impressed by what the Washington Wizards have built over the past year.

The scout told Blake Silverman of Sports Illustrated likes the potential of the Trae Young-Anthony Davis duo, as well as them being surrounded by pretty talented young players.

“Davis and Young could be really good together,” the scout said. “Pick-and-roll, pick-and-pop, Trae will get AD some lobs. If both are healthy, they will be dynamic.”

“I really like some of their young guys,” the scout added. “I’m a big Bub Carrington fan. Kyshawn George, too. They’re young athletes that can play and have upside. They can play with the ball. … Alex Sarr was better last year. He really has to get physically stronger. But he did show more than I thought he would last year, which was positive in his development.”

The scout did caution the Wizards about the possibility of Young and Davis taking over completely, which could lead to some of the young players stagnating their development.