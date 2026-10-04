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Wizards’ Trae Young Makes Honest ‘Weak Link’ Admission Ahead of New Season

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WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards poses for a portrait during Media Day at CareFirst Arena on September 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images).

There is plenty of excitement around the Washington Wizards heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Wizards boast a balanced roster consisting of veterans and young players. They are anchored by former All-Stars like Trae Young, Anthony Davis and Khris Middleton, who bring valuable experience.

On the other hand, the Wizards’ young core consists of AJ Dybantsa, Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George, Will Riley, Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr and Tristan Vukcevic.

However, the team’s de facto leader in Young made an honest admission during training camp.

Trae Young’s ‘Weak Link’ Remarks

Trae Young
GettyTrae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards passes the ball in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Speaking to reporters recently after practice, Trae Young wasn’t afraid to admit that he considers himself a “weak link” in the Washington Wizards’ defense.

However, Young also assured everyone that he’ll be putting more effort on defense despite having plenty of very good perimeter and interior defenders.

“I’m probably going to be the weak link defensively, but I can still give effort,” Young said via Henry J. Brown of Wizards on SI. “I got a lot of rim protectors and help behind me now.”

Trae Young
GettyTrae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

One of Young’s flaws has been his defense, which he makes up for his offense. He’s entering his first full season in Washington healthy. He also had time to recharge himself after playing in just 15 games last season.

The Wizards have plenty of good perimeter players who could hide Young on defense. And if someone tries to attack the basket, Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr are a pretty capable frontcourt duo.

NBA Scout Feels Good About The Wizards

Trae Young and Anthony Davis of the Washington Wizards
GettyTrae Young #3 listens to Anthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on April 12, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Despite having only 17 wins last season, one NBA scout was impressed by what the Washington Wizards have built over the past year.

The scout told Blake Silverman of Sports Illustrated likes the potential of the Trae Young-Anthony Davis duo, as well as them being surrounded by pretty talented young players.

“Davis and Young could be really good together,” the scout said. “Pick-and-roll, pick-and-pop, Trae will get AD some lobs. If both are healthy, they will be dynamic.”

“I really like some of their young guys,” the scout added. “I’m a big Bub Carrington fan. Kyshawn George, too. They’re young athletes that can play and have upside. They can play with the ball. … Alex Sarr was better last year. He really has to get physically stronger. But he did show more than I thought he would last year, which was positive in his development.”

The scout did caution the Wizards about the possibility of Young and Davis taking over completely, which could lead to some of the young players stagnating their development.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Wizards’ Trae Young Makes Honest ‘Weak Link’ Admission Ahead of New Season

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