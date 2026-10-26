AJ Dybantsa Gives Update on NBA Debut After Wizards Injury Announcement

AJ Dybantsa has waited 19 years to reach the NBA. He isn’t letting an ankle injury ruin the moment.

The Washington Wizards rookie addressed his delayed NBA debut in a message on Threads after the team ruled him out for Monday’s October 26 matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

“took me 19 years to get here. a few more days ain’t nothing 🙏🏾,” Dybantsa wrote.

It was an optimistic message from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, who has yet to make his regular-season debut after suffering a left ankle sprain during Washington’s preseason finale.

While Dybantsa’s comments suggest he isn’t expecting an extended absence, the Wizards have yet to confirm when their prized rookie will be cleared to play.

AJ Dybantsa’s Message Comes After Latest Wizards Injury Update

Dybantsa will miss his fourth consecutive regular-season game Monday when Washington visits Charlotte.

The 19-year-old injured his left ankle during the Wizards’ October 16 preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He landed awkwardly during the second quarter and did not return.

Despite the injury, the initial outlook was encouraging.

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe described Dybantsa as day-to-day and indicated that he did not expect the rookie to miss significant time, according to NBA.com.

That designation has remained unchanged, even as Dybantsa’s absence has extended through the opening week of the season.

On October 24, Keefe was asked whether the rookie might return Monday against Charlotte or Wednesday against Cleveland.

Keefe said the team was “still evaluating [AJ] one day at a time right now,” according to Robbins.

Dybantsa has participated in some shooting activity during his recovery, but Washington has not announced that he has been cleared for game action.

His latest social media post provides some reassurance about his outlook. It does not, however, supersede the team’s medical evaluation.

When Will AJ Dybantsa Make His NBA Debut?

Wednesday, October 28, against the Cleveland Cavaliers is Dybantsa’s next opportunity to make his NBA regular-season debut.

The Wizards have not confirmed that he will play in Cleveland, and his status for that matchup remains uncertain.

Washington also hosts the Hornets on Friday, October 30. That game would provide another opportunity for Dybantsa to make his first NBA appearance, potentially in front of the Wizards’ home crowd.

His reference to “a few more days” raises hope that a return is approaching, although it should not be interpreted as a specific timetable or a guarantee that he will play this week.

For now, the Wizards continue evaluating his sprained ankle on a day-to-day basis.

Why Is AJ Dybantsa Not Playing for the Wizards?

Dybantsa remains sidelined by the left ankle sprain he suffered against New Orleans on October 16.

The injury interrupted an encouraging preseason for the former BYU standout, who averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in four appearances.

He previously averaged 25.5 points during his lone college season at BYU, leading Division I in scoring and establishing himself as the top prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft.

His anticipated arrival carries significant expectations for a Wizards team that added Dybantsa to a roster featuring veterans Trae Young and Anthony Davis, along with younger contributors Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George.

Without Dybantsa, Washington has opened the regular season 2-1, with Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson among the players receiving opportunities on the wing.

For fans searching for his NBA statistics, Dybantsa has not yet recorded any regular-season numbers because he has not appeared in a game.

The question now is whether his encouraging message will be followed by progress on the injury report before Wednesday’s matchup in Cleveland.