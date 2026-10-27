Washington Wizards Make Major AJ Dybantsa Injury Announcement Before Cavaliers Game

AJ Dybantsa is one step closer to making his NBA debut for the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards have officially listed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft as questionable for Wednesday’s October 28 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Tuesday.

Dybantsa has missed Washington’s first four regular-season games while recovering from a left ankle sprain suffered during the team’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 16.

His questionable designation represents an encouraging development after the rookie was ruled out for each of those four contests. It also opens the door for his long-awaited NBA debut against Cleveland.

Is AJ Dybantsa Playing Against the Cavaliers?

Dybantsa’s availability for Wednesday remains uncertain, but the latest injury report is a positive sign.

The Wizards have not officially cleared the 19-year-old to play. However, his status comes after head coach Brian Keefe provided an optimistic assessment of his recovery following Monday’s 110-103 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Keefe said Dybantsa was “progressing in a very positive way” and planned to participate in additional on-court work Tuesday.

At the time, Keefe declined to confirm whether the rookie would be ready for Wednesday’s game.

Tuesday’s injury designation provides the next piece of that puzzle.

Unlike his previous four appearances on Washington’s injury reports, Dybantsa has not been ruled out in advance. A final determination could come closer to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Eastern tipoff.

The Wizards’ injury report also lists Tristan Vukcevic as out with a left hip impingement and Jamir Watkins as out following left ACL surgery.

AJ Dybantsa’s NBA Debut Could Come Against Cleveland

The possibility of Dybantsa returning Wednesday comes after a frustrating start to his professional career.

The former BYU star suffered his ankle injury during the second quarter of Washington’s October 16 preseason finale against New Orleans. He exited the game after scoring 12 points and grabbing three rebounds in 15 minutes.

Before the injury, Dybantsa averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals across four preseason appearances.

His absence has prevented Washington from getting its first regular-season look at a revamped roster featuring Dybantsa alongside offseason additions Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

Bilal Coulibaly has helped fill the starting lineup vacancy during the rookie’s absence.

Dybantsa has remained optimistic throughout the recovery process.

After Washington ruled him out for Monday’s game against Charlotte, the rookie shared a message on Threads acknowledging the wait.

“took me 19 years to get here. a few more days ain’t nothing 🙏🏾,” Dybantsa wrote.

Now, those few days might finally be coming to an end.

Washington enters Wednesday’s matchup with a 2-2 record, and a return by Dybantsa would give Keefe another talented scoring option against Cleveland.

Should the rookie remain sidelined, the Wizards’ next opportunity to get him on the floor will come Friday, October 30, when they host the Charlotte Hornets.

For the first time this regular season, though, Washington’s top draft pick enters a game with an official designation that leaves his debut on the table.