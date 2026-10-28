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Washington Wizards Announce Injury Report for Cleveland Cavaliers Game on Oct. 28

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AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: AJ Dybantsa #4 of the Washington Wizards looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 08, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards conclude their three-game road trip at the Rocket Arena against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Wizards are 1-1 on the current trip, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-120 on Saturday before losing 110-103 to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. They enter tonight’s game with an overall record of 2-2.

They are also waiting for the debut of AJ Dybantsa, who suffered an injury in their last preseason game.

Washington Wizards Injury Report vs. Cavaliers

Jamir Watkins
GettyJamir Watkins #5 of the Washington Wizards reacts after a shot in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 13, 2025 in New York City.

The Washington Wizards have four players on their injury report for tonight’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tristan Vukcevic and Jamir Watkins are still listed as out, while AJ Dybantsa has finally been upgraded to questionable after missing the first four games of the season.

Justin Champagnie is the new name on the injury report. He is dealing with a right foot injury, which he suffered against the Charlotte Hornets. He exited the game late in the first quarter and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the contest, as per Rotowire.

Vukcevic is set to be re-evaluated in early November after suffering a left hip impingement at training camp.

Watkins, on the other hand, is expected to miss the entire 2026-27 NBA season due to a left knee injury. He tore the ACL in his left knee during the 2026 NBA Summer League.

Is AJ Dybantsa Playing Tonight?

AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards
GettyAJ Dybantsa #4 of the Washington Wizards in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 08, 2026 in New York City.

2026 No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa suffered a sprained left ankle in the Washington Wizards’ final preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Dybantsa has missed the first four games of the season, but it seems like he’s inching toward his official NBA debut.

Despite being listed as questionable, Dybantsa could get upgraded to available before the start of the game.

According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Dybantsa was part of shootaround earlier today. He was taking shots up and even making 3-point shots from the corner.

UPDATE: ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Dybantsa will make his NBA debut tonight.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Preview

Anthony Davis, Washington Wizards
GettyAnthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Washington Wizards have lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 16 straight, dating back to February 6, 2022. It has been a while since the Wizards had a great team capable of beating the Cavaliers.

It’s too early to tell, but the current Wizards roster looks really good on paper. They are 2-2 to start the season, though Trae Young, Anthony Davis and Khris Middleton bring a lot to the table as veterans.

The Wizards’ young core of Kyshawn George, AJ Dybantsa, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington is among the most promising in the NBA.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Washington Wizards Announce Injury Report for Cleveland Cavaliers Game on Oct. 28

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