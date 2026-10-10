Knicks Pushed to Trade Karl-Anthony Towns to East Rival for 10x All-Star PF

There are quite a few star big men who find themselves in trade rumors, including New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns and Washington Wizards 10-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis.

Towns and Davis are in a similar situation. There is plenty of chatter about both players’ futures with their respective teams and if a trade could be on the horizon. Davis, 33, has arguably been the most popular name in NBA trade rumors pretty much since he was dealt from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025. Meanwhile, Towns, fresh off helping lead the Knicks to the first championship in several decades, is in the market for a fat extension.

Towns and the Knicks are at odds in contract negotiations. It was reported this week that the franchise is disengaging from contract extension talks with Towns, which has only intensified the trade rumor mill.

Could the Knicks and Wizards Swap Stars?

In the wake of Towns and the Knicks’ standoff in contract negotiations, Bleacher Report’s Andrew Peters put together a list of three teams that could make a move for Towns if the soon-to-be 31-year-old big man does not receive a contract extension in New York. Peters listed the Wizards as an intriguing potential landing spot for Towns, arguing that New York and Washington could make a win-win trade by exchanging big men.

“Davis told reporters last week that he’ll decide on his player option after the 2026-27 campaign, so the Wizards could be in a tricky situation if he decides to enter free agency and leave Washington next summer,” Peters wrote. “With Davis not being fully committed to the future, the Wizards could consider trading him to New York in return for Towns, who might be on board with signing a long-term deal in Washington for the right price. It would be a win-win for both teams, as the Knicks would get a center that could help them stay relevant, while the Wizards would get a player with championship experience to replace Davis. Towns would also fit in well alongside Trae Young and top draft pick AJ Dybantsa.”

Just a couple of seasons ago, Davis was seen as clearly better than Towns; in fact, the 33-year-old Wizards star was a perennial NBA MVP candidate. But right now, Towns is viewed as a better player than Davis by many, especially after his performance against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Davis still has top-player-in-the-NBA ability, but he is often injured. If worse comes to worse for the Knicks, trading Towns for Davis wouldn’t be a terrible option, but New York would likely much rather retain their star big man who is a proven fit alongside superstar point guard Jalen Brunson.

Things Not Looking Good for Towns, N.Y.; Would Wizards Trade Davis?

The Knicks are trying to maintain the momentum entering a new season fresh off winning a championship, but the Towns contract saga has put some strain on the vibes.

“After winning a championship, Karl-Anthony Towns wrongly believed his contract extension negotiations would go smoothly — especially since he’s willing to take a discount. Instead, he clearly feels disrespected,” Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported.

Said Towns this week: “Simply put, I want to do something to keep the team together and can work with the Knicks and also values me. And none of those things are close to happening.”

If the Knicks were forced to move Towns and theoretically had trade interest in Davis, would the Wizards be open for business?

Davis is one of two recent star veterans acquired via trade by the Wizards, along with guard Trae Young. Washington sees potential in having Young and Davis lead a team laden with young players who could develop into future stars, with general manager Will Dawkins recently expressing that Young and Davis are “the horses we want to put our bets on.”

But the Wizards have somewhat of a problem of their own. Davis is reportedly seeking a max extension, but the Wizards aren’t interested in handing the former All-Star such a deal.

This season’s trade deadline could be particularly busy if Towns and Davis are still waiting to add years and a ton of money to their respective contracts.