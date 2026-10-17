Wizards’ Trae Young Breaks Silence on $212 Million Contract Decision

The 2026-27 NBA campaign is about to get underway, and one of the more intriguing teams in the league right now is the Washington Wizards. Over the past year or so, the Wizards have undergone a pretty notable roster transformation, and as they prepare to take the court for the new season, it’s clear that they have enough talent to make some noise in the Eastern Conference.

Perhaps the best player on Washington’s roster right now is All-Star point guard Trae Young, who will be tasked with leading the team on the offensive side of the ball. Over the offseason, Young made the decision to commit to the Wizards long-term, as he signed a four-year, $212 million contract extension with the team. When looking at that deal, Young opened up on why he opted to put pen to paper on this contract.

Trae Young Dishes on Four-Year, $212 Million Contract Extension

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The No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Young spent his entire career with the Atlanta Hawks up until last season, when the Wizards picked him up in a blockbuster trade. Ultimately, the 2025-26 campaign was a wash for Young, as he played in just 15 total games between Atlanta and Washington, putting up some mediocre numbers in the process (17.9 PPG, 8 APG, 2 RPG, 45.8 FG%).

This year, though, Young is healthy, and he’s surrounded by fellow All-Star Anthony Davis and the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, A.J. Dybantsa. Staying on the court will be key for each of these guys, but if they can get comfortable playing together, this could be one of the better trios in the entire league.

While Davis’ future with the Wizards remains up in the air, Young committed himself to his new team when he signed his aforementioned contract extension over the offseason. When discussing his new deal, Young said it was an easy decision to extend his contract to stay in Washington, making it clear he is excited to see what this team is capable of.

“It’s just an opportunity for me to extend my time out here in D.C.,” Young said in his My Collection sit-down interview with Robertino Altieri. “If you were in my position, I think you would. I’ve loved it since I’ve been out here. It’s been nice, man. You have gloomy days where it’s a little rainy, but I mean, the people around here are amazing. So, I knew I wanted to spend more time out here, and the opportunity was there.”

Wizards Have High Hopes for Trae Young in the 2026-27 Campaign

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 24: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards gestures to the crowd as a tribute is shown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

At his best, Young is one of the best point guards in the NBA. Not only is he a lethal scorer who can knock down three-point shots in bunches, but he is also a skilled passer who can create open looks for his teammates. Washington will be leaning on Young to be its engine on offense, but he has proven in the past that he is up for the challenge.

Right now, the Wizards’ main concern surrounds the status of Dybantsa, who suffered an ankle injury in the team’s preseason finale. The hope is Dybantsa will be ready for the season opener, but if he isn’t, that means Young will have to shoulder an even bigger burden than expected on offense when the team takes the court against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. ET.