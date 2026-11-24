Nebraska volleyball superstar middle blocker Andi Jackson has a decision to make.

On Monday night, she was chosen with the No. 4 overall pick in the Major League Volleyball Draft by the Omaha Supernovas.

Jackson also has one more year of eligibility remaining.

The star in the middle could choose to play one more season for the Cornhuskers.

She could also decide to turn pro and play for the Supernovas.

Either way, it’s a consequential decision in the world of college and pro volleyball, and it’s one Jackson will have to make.

While there are various reports going around, this is what is known so far.

Is Andi Jackson Leaving Nebraska?

Jackson’s status doesn’t seem to be confirmed one way or the other.

Even reporters covering Nebraska have shared different levels of confidence in whether she’ll be coming or going for next season.

On3 Sports’ Abby Barmore explained the potential thinking like this in an article on Monday night:

Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson will likely bypass her fifth season of eligibility to play professional volleyball in 2027. Jackson was selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2026 Major League Volleyball by the Omaha Supernovas. Jackson can still decide to compete in her fifth season with Nebraska in 2027. However, she has shown enough interest to the Supernovas that they drafted her fourth overall. General manager John Cook wouldn’t have drafted her so high if they weren’t confident she would sign with them for the 2027 season. By staying in the same market, many of Jackson’s NIL/endorsement deals can follow her to the next level of volleyball. Omaha can use their rookie marquee player exception tag for Jackson to increase her salary above the league’s standard cap. The standard salary cap is $1.2 million per roster of up to 16 players. MLV salaries have been reportedly as high as $175,000 plus bonuses and prizes.

Of course, Jackson can have great opportunities by remaining in college, too. She and the Cornhuskers are currently 29-0 ahead of the Big Ten tournament semifinals.

And there’s an interesting catch with these draft picks, too.

Omaha Supernovas Don’t Have Big Risk

The Supernovas picking Jackson even with her extra year of eligibility was still a logical move.

In the way the MLV Draft is set up, they get Jackson whether she leaves school this year or next year.

She won’t go back in the draft pool. Jackson’s rights will belong to Omaha whenever she decides to turn pro.

So in reality, picking her now is an investment in their future in the middle whether that future arrives soon or a year from now.