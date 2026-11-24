If NFL fans have come to count on anything with Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs over the last decade-plus, it’s that he always remains calm and collected in the face of adversity.

Just kidding.

Diggs continued his career-long pattern of losing his mind and lashing out at everyone around him when things don’t go his way during the first half of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals — punctuated by a screaming sideline meltdown.

Diggs was seen screaming “HEY! THROW THE (EXPLETIVE) BALL!” at someone on the Commanders sideline during the Monday Night Football broadcast — possibly quarterback Jayden Daniels and/or offensive coordinator David Blough.

Diggs registered his first catch after his screaming fit—a 10-yard reception with just over one minute remaining in the second quarter, with his team trailing 10-0. On the same drive as Diggs’ first reception, the Commanders cut the score to 10-7 at halftime on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Stefon Diggs in First Season With Commanders

After signing a 1-year, $8 million contract on August 6, Diggs leads the Commanders with 36 receptions for 386 yards and 1 touchdown.

“I don’t blame Stefon Diggs AT ALL for blowing up on the sideline,” Commanders fan DC Z Wall wrote on X. “David Blough so inconsistent and Jayden Daniels doesn’t start playing good until he’s down 7-14 points which is a big issue as well.”

“Welcome back to the real Stefon Diggs!” Eye Opener Sports’ Matteo Giuliano wrote on X.

“Stefon Diggs politely asking for more targets,” The Goal Line Grind wrote on X.

Commanders Lost $97 Million All-Pro WR

If the Commanders manage to salvage their season, they’ll likely have Diggs to thank in large part — especially after $97 million All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers.

That made Diggs perhaps the NFL’s best and most important insurance policy — a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 4-time Pro Bowler with $167 million in career earnings on his fourth team in four seasons.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put McLaurin, who turned 31 years old in September, at the top of his list of the NFL’s “Most Overpaid Players” before the 2026 season.

“The seventh-highest-paid receiver in the NFL has never hit 1,200 yards, has scored eight-plus touchdowns just once, and never caught 90 passes in a season,” Gagnon wrote. “Now durability could be a concern for a good-not-great player on the wrong side of 30.”