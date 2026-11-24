Kennedy Martin earned a crowning achievement of sorts on Monday night.

The Penn State superstar was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Major League Volleyball Draft by the Los Angeles Thunder.

In a draft full of star-studded options, Martin was picked before any of them. It certainly sums up how the volleyball world views her.

It also creates a fascinating decision point for Martin at Penn State.

Kennedy Martin Has Decision To Make

Kennedy Martin has two options in her future.

One is to sign a contract with the Thunder and turn pro. She’d play out this season with Penn State before heading to MLV to be one of the league’s most well-known players immediately out in Los Angeles.

The other choice is to come back to school. Martin has another year of eligibility left.

Is Kennedy Martin Leaving Penn State?

Some are operating as if it’s a given that Martin is leaving Penn State:

This is accurate, but these team talk to players. The Thunder and Supernovas would not have picked Kennedy Martin and Andi Jackson, respectively, if they didn’t reach some sort of deal or understanding with them. — Lincoln Arneal (@Lincoln_VB) November 24, 2026

Martin herself hasn’t made her intentions clear, though, and there’s a reason it might not be so simple.

Draft Rules

The fact of the matter is that players don’t go back into the draft pool once they’re selected.

If Martin chooses to return to Penn State, that doesn’t remove her rights from the Thunder. They’d still hold them in a year’s time, too.

So in drafting Martin, Los Angeles wasn’t taking some massive risk. They know they’ll get her either now or in a year.

For a player of Martin’s level, the wait would be worth it. And without a risk of losing her to another team in the meantime, the Thunder can negotiate a reasonable plan with Martin and decide together how they want to move forward.