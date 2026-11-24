The Los Angeles Rams are in desperate need of wide receivers. After losing Puka Nacua for the year and being without Davante Adams for a good chunk of time, they are going to be desperate for bodies. One of their chief rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, just released a veteran receiver who they should be all over: Brandin Cooks.

It’s been a little while, but Cooks used to play for the Rams. He was with the team in 2018 and 2019 and was a pretty instrumental part of the team when they made it to the Super Bowl during the 2018 season. That year he had 1,204 receiving yards and six total touchdowns as the Rams had an explosive offense that was really only stopped by the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Cooks was not quite as effective in his second year with then Rams as he had just 583 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

The 13-year pro has bounced around from team to team. His stint with San Francisco was the seventh different NFL team he has played for. He really did not do much with the Niners as he only had five receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown. It took him a little time to get comfortable in San Francisco’s intricate offense and once Mike Evans was ready to go Cooks was the odd man out.

Still, the Rams need receivers and Cooks may be one of their best options at this point. He’s a veteran, he’s played for head coach Sean McVay before, and he should be able to get up to speed. fairly quickly. Los Angeles is going to be without Adams until mid-December so they need some guys to hold down the fort until then.

Rams need to turn things around if they want to make the playoffs

If the playoffs started today, the Rams would not be in the playoffs. That would have been unthinkable at the start of the season, but injuries have hurt LA and the team has just straight up underperformed.

Cooks isn’t going to transform the Rams on offense or anything, but he is a capable veteran who can come in and do his job serviceably until LA gets some guys back.

He is also a much safer bet than another receiver the 49ers just released: Brandon Aiyuk. While the Rams might choose to roll the dice on the controversial malcontent, he may end up being a distraction more than anything else based on his last few years with San Francisco.

Signing Cooks won’t stop the presses, but it is an obvious reunion that would give the Rams some much-needed depth as they try to finish the season strong and make the postseason.