The Cincinnati Bengals are leading the Washington Commanders 3-0 in the first half of Week 11. However, Tee Higgins did not have a single catch until the two minute warning. He is currently active and playing, though. The star receiver has not missed any snaps.

He finally hauled in a massive 31-yard touchdown reception right before the half to give the team a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter.

Higgins left the Bengals Week 10 game with a knee injury, but did not have any issues throughout the week. He is healthy; he is just not getting much work.

A combination of factors has led to a slow start for the Bengals star. To start, the Bengals offensive line is not coming in fully healthy. They have a backup right guard who is struggling and causing Joe Burrow to deal with pressure and get rid of the ball quickly.

So, the deep balls to Higgins do not have time to develop. Burrow has been forced to check the ball down often, and Samaje Perine and Chase Brown have six catches for 81 yards combined.

Even when Burrow extended the play, it was the tight ends getting open. The Commanders are one of the worst teams in the NFL against the tight end. The tight ends have seven catches for 47 yards.

Ja’Marr Chase does have three catches in the first half. So the receivers were able to get open. However, while Burrow will always throw to Chase as his top target, the passing game was not firing enough for Higgins to get production. They are providing help over the top of Higgins and he is not able to shake the double teams.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Blanked in First Half Against Washington Commanders

Another factor was the weather. There was a steady pressence of rain, and Burrow did not have good footing early. So, the passing attack was enough for one star receiver and a lot of check-downs in the first half.

The former second-round pick is having a fantastic season. He is averaging 91 yards per game. For his career, he has averaged 66 yards per game. So, it makes it even more surprising that he would have such a slow start.

Higgins has been held in check twice already this year. He had two catches for 22 yards against the Miami Dolphins and three catches for 33 yards against the Atlanta Falcons. Still, with five games of 90 yards or more, it is surprising to see him blanked so far.

Bengals Held to Three Points Early

Without Higgins producing the Bengals offense has struggled. They have four drives and three punts so far. Only one was a three-and-out, but the offense has not been able to consistently string drives together.

The Bengals are 7-2 but struggling with the 3-5-1 Commanders. The Commanders are playing with their season on the line and it is showing so far.