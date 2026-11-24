The Cleveland Browns are enjoying their bye week at 6-4, sitting in the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs and watching the Steelers suffer an embarrassing loss to the listless Eagles. All should be good in Browns land, yet starting quarterback Deshaun Watson can’t help but find himself in hot water even in an off week.

As many NFL players do on Thanksgiving, Watson’s foundation is giving out turkeys at city recreation centers, helping those who need it during a holiday of joy and gratitude. But given Watson’s history, several Cleveland city council members objected to Watson using their city for a photo op, even for a good cause.

Now several areas in Cleveland are not being served by Watson’s foundation, leading to Watson himself receiving backlash for his handling of the situation.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s History of Alleged Abuse Still Felt in Cleveland

Watson faced 27 counts of alleged sexual misconduct stemming from privately-booked massage sessions. Though he never had criminal charges filed against him, Watson did go through some civil litigation and settled some of the lawsuits out of court. This led to an 11-game suspension from the NFL back in 2022.

Four years later, Watson remains a controversial figure in Cleveland, even as he helms a Browns team sitting in a playoff spot through 11 weeks. Two Cleveland city councilors objected to Watson’s turkey drive, even while acknowledging the good it could do for the community. In their eyes, there were other ways to serve the same good without plastering Watson’s face all over their districts.

“[It is] flat-out embarrassing to be associated with Deshaun Watson in promotional literature,” one council member wrote in a now-leaked email, courtesy of Sean McDonnell of Ideastream Public Media. “I have a lot more questions about your bar for partnerships if you are seemingly unwilling to even enforce these low standards such as asking a well-known sexual predator to not be promoted and benefit from city resources,” the council member continued in a notice to city staff.

“Our residents and neighborhoods are not PR tools,” another council member wrote. “[The lawsuits filed against Watson] paint a picture of a pervert and a predator who has no business in polite society. [Cleveland should] prohibit Mr. Watson from setting foot on city property.”

The leader of Cleveland’s city council defended Watson and the drive, saying “[Watson shouldn’t be] permanently condemned for past mistakes. He has a right to go out here and give back to his community.”

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Facing Backlash For His Handling of the Situation

While handing out turkeys to underprivileged members of your community is an undeniably good act with real, tangible benefits, there’s no deny the PR aspect of this for Watson, either. He’s under fire for forcing the PR issue, rather than taking a backseat and donating his resources for others to put to good use.

The two city councilors who dissented represent the west side of Cleveland, the area now not receiving any turkeys from Watson’s foundation. When they confronted the city council’s leader about this decision, they were reminded of their objection to the event in the first place.

However, their issue was with Watson’s image and involvement in promotional materials, not the drive itself. Perhaps Watson could have donated the same amount of time and money without having his name and likeness plastered over everything. He and the Browns, though, could certainly use the good PR.