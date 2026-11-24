Sam Darnold took his first practice snaps in three weeks Monday. The Seattle Seahawks want to see him run the offense at a faster pace Wednesday before they commit to starting him Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Darnold cracked a rib early in Seattle’s Nov. 2 loss to the Chicago Bears and injured his quad late in the game. He missed wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders before Seattle reached its bye. Macdonald said the plan is still for Darnold to start against San Francisco, although he wants to see more before making that decision official.

“I think before making any declarations with Sam, we’ll get through Wednesday, see how Wednesday goes,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “So nothing official yet.

“He looked great, everything’s positive today, he took a ton of reps, but we were more of an ACT tempo and then some team run, training type of movements.”

Both QBs Recover During Seahawks Bye Week

Darnold split the bye between time at the team facility and a break from football, per Macdonald.

“He was able to train a little bit here, do some rehab here. He also was able to get away,” Macdonald said. “He’s optimistic, but I think with today’s practice cadence and speed of today, it’s probably wise to wait to make any declarations until we get through Wednesday’s practice.”

If Darnold needs more time, Seattle can turn to a healthier Drew Lock. An elbow injury had already limited Lock in practice when he hurt his oblique in the win over Arizona. He played through both injuries in Las Vegas.

Lock completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in the 21-13 win over the Raiders. With less than two minutes left and Seattle protecting an eight-point lead, he kept the ball on second-and-11 and ran 15 yards for the first down that sealed the game.

“I’d say the bye week was really helpful for Drew,” Macdonald said. “A really well-deserved chance for him to feel better, and that’s going to help us moving forward. I think that’s the case for several of our guys as well.”

Leonard Williams and Charles Cross Return to Seahawks Practice

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams and left tackle Charles Cross joined teammates for stretches during the portion of Monday’s practice open to reporters. Williams missed the past two games with a stinger. Cross has missed three with an ankle injury. He practiced on a limited basis before the Raiders game and still had to sit out.

Macdonald again pointed to Wednesday before making any assumptions on availability.

“With the injuries right now, it’s tough to make declarations, so I’d say we haven’t ruled anybody out yet, nor anybody in,” Macdonald said. “So we’ll [wait] until Wednesday to give you a firm update on all the folks that you’re curious about. Some guys it’s pretty clear, some guys it’s not so clear, so I think it’s better to wait a couple of days until we’re clear on everything.”

The 6-4 Seahawks visit the 9-1 49ers on Sunday with a chance to split the season series after San Francisco’s 32-29 win in Seattle on Oct. 11.