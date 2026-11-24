It has been a busy day for the Seattle Seahawks as the team announced five roster moves ahead of the team’s NFC West rivalry showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. One of these moves included signing a quarterback as insurance amid injuries.

Seattle signed cornerback Trevon Diggs and tackle Bobby Hart to the team’s active roster. Unfortunately, there is also some bad news as the Seahawks placed running back George Holani on injured reserve.

The Seahawks signed running back Jacob De Jesus to the team’s practice squad. Finally, Seattle also signed dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez.

It is unclear if this is a negative sign regarding the health of either Sam Darnold or Drew Lock. Both quarterbacks have been battling injuries, but the Seahawks are also coming off of a bye week.

The news comes less than one week after the Seahawks released Martinez. During the 2024 UFL season, Martinez won the MVP award and was also named Championship Game MVP as well during his time with the Birmingham Stallions.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news and rumors ahead of the team’s clash against the Niners.

Seahawks News: QB Sam Darnold Is Trending Towards Playing vs. 49ers

For the first time in three weeks, Darnold practiced on Monday, Nov. 23. The expectation is that Darnold will start at quarterback against the 49ers in Week 12 unless the quarterback sustains an injury setback.

Darnold has been sidelined with quad and rib injuries for the past two games.

“I think before making any declarations with Sam, we’ll get through Wednesday, see how Wednesday goes,” Macdonald said of Darnold’s status during a Nov. 23 media session, per Seahawks.com. “So nothing official yet.”

“… He was able to train a little bit here, do some rehab here, he also was able to get away,” Macdonald added.

“He’s optimistic, but I think with today’s practice cadence and speed of today, it’s probably wise to wait to make any declarations until we get through Wednesday’s practice.”

Seahawks Made Late Move for QB Adrian Martinez Before 49ers Game

Martinez has only played in one NFL game during his career and ironically it was with the 49ers in 2025. The signal-caller was known for his dual-threat capabilities while playing college football at both Kansas State and Nebraska.

Martinez threw for 2,863 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61.8% of his passes during 11 appearances for Nebraska in 2021. The playmaking quarterback also added 525 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground during the same season.

While at Kansas State, Martinez was unable to find the same rhythm during his senior season before heading to the NFL.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Hit With Warning Ahead of Return

The Seahawks could face a decision about the future of both Lock and Darnold this offseason. Darnold is slated to be under contract in 2027, but Lock’s free-agent status could prompt the franchise to make a decision about both quarterbacks.

During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, ESPN’s Mina Kimes indicated that Darnold’s status is in danger if the quarterback cannot cut down on turnovers.

“For me, it’s just for Sam, whether or not I think they’re able to decide not only whether they would actually go away from him this year and beyond, he’s just got to cut down on the turnovers,” Kimes explained. “I think it’s probably the single biggest problem that he’s had this year.

“And it’s not just the fact that it’s turnovers. It’s turnovers in like high-leverage moments, field goal territory, etc.,” Kimes added.

“But I do think if he can’t cut down on those, to go back to your question, they might actually consider some changes within the season and beyond.”