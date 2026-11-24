The Kansas City Chiefs know that they do not need running back Kenneth Walker III in the starting lineup to win, but the elite playmaker will certainly improve the team’s chances against the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills in Western New York on Thanksgiving Day.

Walker has missed the past two games with a groin injury that he sustained late in the week of practice ahead of Kansas City’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons two Sundays past.

Based on comments from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at the time of the injury, which he described then as “minor,” as well as a statement from Reid that the team would hold Walker out against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 because it did not want to do anything “stupid” with its star RB, the widespread assumption has been that Walker is at least on track to play in Buffalo.

However, the Chiefs’ injury report on Monday, November 23 points in the opposite direction.

“Today’s injury report is an estimation. We held a walkthrough practice,” the Chiefs announced on social media via the team’s official X account. “Omarr Norman-Lott was limited in practice today. Kenneth Walker, Noah Gray, Jaylon Moore and Ben VanSumeren did not practice.”

Kenneth Walker III Will Start for Chiefs Against Bills Over Emmett Johnson if Healthy

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told reporters on Monday that if Walker is healthy, he will be the starter.

“Kenneth is the starter. If Kenneth is to play, he’ll remain the starter,” Bieniemy said unequivocally. “We’re coaching that next man to be prepared to be the man. Emmett has done a great job, but we also understand the value that Kenneth brings as well.”

However, based on the injury report, it appears as though Emmett Johnson may get his third straight start if circumstances for Walker do not improve meaningfully and quickly over the early portion of the week.

Walker has tallied 872 yards and eight rushing TDs across eight games played, boasting a league-leading 5.5 yards per carry on average. He has also recored 26 catches for 172 yards and four touchdowns through the air for the Chiefs this season.

Emmett Johnson Making Offensive Rookie of Year Case as Chiefs’ No. 2 Running Back

Johnson has been almost just as good as Walker over his past two starts, tallying 314 scrimmage yards and three scores over the Chiefs’ past two victories.

For the season, the fifth-round rookie running back has produced 317 rushing yards and two TDs on the ground along with 24 catches for 345 yards and three scores in the pass game.

Kansas City has scored 34.5 points per game over its last two victories with Johnson as the starter.