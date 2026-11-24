The Detroit Lions have not lost since Jack Campbell went down with a serious injury, but it is hard to say that the team has found a proper replacement for him. With a potential playoff run coming for the 8-2 Lions, one name that the team could sign is former All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, according to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report.

Moton notes that Wagner would give the defense a level of leadership they could not get back when Campbell left the lineup.

“The Lions can solidify their front seven by signing six-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner,” explained Moton. “At 36, Wagner can still perform at a high level. He last suited up for the Washington Commanders in 2025, logging 162 tackles (eight for loss), 4.5 sacks and 11 pressures while allowing an 89 passer rating in coverage. Wagner’s production and leadership qualities can be the glue for the Lions defense in a potential playoff run.”

The Lions currently shuffle in two linebackers to fill the spot that Campbell left behind.

Detroit Lions Could Sign Linebacker Bobby Wagner

With Campbell out, the team decided to push their second linebacker, Derrick Barnes, into the top spot and have him call the plays as the green dot. However, that has taken away a little bit of his responsibilities as the run-and-chase player, which is where he is at his best.

The team pushed Malcolm Rodriguez from a depth linebacker into that run-and-chase role. However, Rodriguez was not just behind Barnes; he was also being pushed by rookie Jimmy Rolder before Rolder ended up with a season-ending injury.

So the team is not too high on Rodriguez in his fifth NFL season. They brought in K.J. Britt from the New England Patriots practice squad, and while he is only on the team for three weeks, he is now playing in a rotational role.

He played 22 snaps against the New England Patriots in Week 10 and was a starter, playing 25 snaps next to Barnes in Week 11. Between Rodriguez and Britt, the team has two options, but they do not trust either one with a full snap share.

That is where Wagner would come in.

Wagner Fits the Lions

Wagner is the most decorated linebacker in the NFL right now. He won a Super Bowl. He’s a six-time first-team All-Pro, a five-time second-team All-Pro, and a 10-time Pro Bowler. He’s been a starter for 14 NFL seasons. Wagner has 217 NFL starts, 2,000 career tackles, and 39.5 sacks. If anyone was going to step in for the role of Campbell as the leader of the defense, it would be someone like Wagner.

He does not know the defense but could pick it up faster than most. Wagner could also take on play-calling duties, making life easier for Barnes. This is not just an upgrade over one linebacker spot, but two. It makes plenty of sense. The Lions face the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving in Week 12. We will see how the rotation looks.