The Jacksonville Jaguars themselves couldn’t have even imagined Parker Washington would become this good.

But he has turned into one of the biggest gems in recent NFL memory, developing into a rising superstar at the wide receiver position.

Trevor Lawrence has targets with stronger pedigrees, but he doesn’t have targets who are as good as Washington right here and right now.

Washington is only just starting to become a well-known name outside of Jacksonville, but Jags fans know that this offense now relies on Washington more than anyone ever would’ve thought — but for good reason, because he’s just that good.

Which brings up a key Washington point: He’s in the last year of his rookie contract. The Jaguars and their receiver still haven’t agreed on any kind of extension.

It’s unlikely that such a deal would get reached in the stretch run of the season, so the Jaguars may face a tough situation whenever their campaign ends.

Uncertain Parker Washington Future

The Jaguars would clearly love to keep Washington around if they can.

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco on Tuesday named Washington as the most obvious extension candidate for Jacksonville.

DiRocco also acknowledged, though, that the Jags may be forced to use the franchise tag.

“Washington is the Jags’ No. 1 receiver, and more importantly, he’s the one quarterback Trevor Lawrence goes to in critical situations,” DiRocco writes. “Washington leads the team in targets (81), catches (44) and receiving yards (748); his average of 17 yards per catch is tied for third in the NFL. He is also just 100 yards shy of surpassing his career high for receiving yards (847 last season). The 2023 sixth-round pick and the team have been in extension discussions since the offseason, but nothing has materialized yet. The Jaguars might have to use the franchise tag to buy extra time for a deal.”

The franchise tag keeps Washington around with a salary averaged out from the top wideout payments in the league. It at least prevents him from leaving in free agency, even if it’s only a temporary solution.

Cost Question

The big question for Washington isn’t the Jags’ interest in him, but rather his cost.

He has risen so quickly into star status that it must be hard for Jacksonville to know just how high up the ladder to go to pay him.

If Washington somehow hit the open market, he’d get one of the largest deals ever for a receiver. Is Jacksonville willing to go that high?

If they wait, his cost might only go up. The Jaguars don’t want to make a mistake, though, and so it’s a tricky negotiation to reach the finish line.