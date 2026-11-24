Nebraska’s Andi Jackson was the No. 4 overall pick in the Major League Volleyball Draft on Monday night.

Harper Murray, though? Nebraska’s well-known star did not fly off the board. MLV was taking a lot of college stars, but not Murray.

Some college volleyball fans likely had questions about Murray’s scoop. If Jackson was drafted, why not Murray?

There aren’t going to be clear immediate answers, but there are a few things to consider.

Why Didn’t Harper Murray Get Drafted?

The simplest explanation here, beyond anything about volleyball, is what a player plans on doing.

In this case, Murray does have more NCAA eligibility left, but she also was draft-eligible, so it’s a situation that likely could’ve swung either way.

Jackson, her teammate, is in the same spot, and it didn’t stop the Omaha Supernovas from drafting her.

Murray wasn’t chosen in the 24-selection draft, though, and that’s telling.

It seems most likely that Murray made clear she didn’t intend to turn pro at the moment — although there could of course be other reasons.

Yes, teams in MLV maintain draft rights even if a player goes back to school for another year, but they can’t spend the whole draft taking players who they won’t have in the season ahead.

If Murray made it very clear she didn’t intend to go pro this season — which isn’t known, but can only be speculated — then general managers may have simply chosen to take players they knew they’d have on the court.

That doesn’t mean Murray won’t be a great pro. It just means her future status was apparently uncertain enough that teams didn’t take a chance on drafting her.

Harper Murray Stats

Murray is one of the best outside hitters in the country. She was a first-team All-American in 2025.

Her 2025 season featured 3.54 kills per set, a career-best.

This season, Murray has 316 kills through the Big Ten quarterfinal win over Indiana.

She has 1,497 kills in her career, and counting. She also has 905 career digs.

The 6-foot-2 Murray is a well-known volleyball star who will be a big deal no matter where her career takes her.

And at the moment, it appears she may stick around Lincoln for her extra year of eligibility.

First, she and the Cornhuskers will try to continue their perfect season and chase a national title.