The Cincinnati Bengals were in the middle of a big-time “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Washington Commanders when a brief delay hit in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium.

With 11:59 left in the quarter, the Commanders were on the Bengals’ 18-yard line facing 3rd-and-14 when the stadium lights went out. The lights were out for a few minutes, and ESPN’s play-by-play announcer, Joe Buck, said power issues in the stadium caused the outage.

Joe Buck Updated on Why the Lights Went Out

“Being told it is power-related and not the stadium,” Buck said.

Buck had more information on why the lights went out heading into the fourth quarter.

“The official word is the lighting vendor never disabled the regularly scheduled maintenance for 10 p.m.; it’s a weekday thing, and they forgot that it was a Monday night game,” Buck said.

The missed time was just a brief television timeout while the lights came back on, so the game wasn’t delayed for long. The Commanders came out of the timeout with a 3rd-and-14 incomplete pass, then kicked a field goal to tie the game at 10.

Commanders Are in All-Black Uniforms

If you tuned into the Bengals vs. Commanders game, you probably noticed Washington was in all-black uniforms. From helmet to toe, the Commanders were in all black.

Another detail was a spear-through W logo on the helmet, and the Athletic’s Commanders reporter Nicki Jhabvala explained why the spear is on the helmet.

The team hopes to make that spear “W” more prevalent and possibly even its primary logo in the future, league sources said last month. They were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter,” Jhabvala wrote on Monday.

Jhabvala also noted that owner Josh Harris is a fan of the spear.

“I like the spear,” owner Josh Harris said at a team fan rally before a game in London last month, via Jhabvala. “I mean, what can I say? It brings everything together a little bit. … And, obviously, we had it on our helmet way back.”