The lights went out at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, with 11:59 remaining in the third quarter of Monday night’s game between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals.

Monday Night Football play-by-play analyst Joe Buck quickly reported that it was a power-related, not stadium-related, issue.

The lights quickly came back on after a short commercial break.

Buck relayed later that the issue was caused by a maintenance provider not rescheduling a weekly power check at the stadium that usually occurs on Mondays.

“And … the lights are back!” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X.

“Lights are back on,” NBC Sports NFL reporter JP Finlay wrote on X. “That was very weird.”

“The lights just went out during the Bengals-Commanders game,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on X. “There’s a power issue, per Joe Buck.”

The Commanders trailed 10-7 after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jacory Croskey-Merritt on their final drive of the first half. The Commanders scored on a 36-yard field goal right after the lights went back on to tie the score 10-10.

“The crowd is using the break to chant ‘Let’s go Redskins!'” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on X.

Pouring Rain Hurts Offenses in First Half

The blackout came after a heavy downpour through the first half — steady rain that had a major impact on both passing games.

For the Bengals, that was particularly noticeable as quarterback and leading NFL MVP candidate Joe Burrow went 3-of-6 for 13 yards in his first two offensive series.

“On this wet night, Burrow is having a tough time finding somewhere to go with the ball,” Monday Night Football play-by-play analyst Joe Buck said during the broadcast.

Joe Burrow on NFL Record Pace in Week 11

Burrow entered Monday night’s game against the Commanders third in the NFL in passing yards (2,795 yards) and first in touchdowns (27).

“Joe Burrow is on pace for 5,279 pass yds and 51 pass TDs,” NFL Network’s Michael F. Florio wrote on his official X account on November 17. “The only QB to reach or exceed those numbers was Peyton Manning in 2013 (5,477 yds, 55 TDs).”