The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally won a game, as the team snapped its nasty nine-game losing skid on Monday night.

The Maple Leafs beat the Islanders 4-2 on Monday, finally putting an end to their brutal losing streak that had head coach Jim Hiller’s job on the line.

Maple Leafs Beat Islanders

The Maple Leafs actually went down 2-0 early on to the Islanders, and fans started to think that the team’s losing streak would reach 10 straight games.

But the team rallied back to score four goals in a row after that and take a 4-2 win against New York.

Scoring for the Maple Leafs were Dakota Joshua, Chris Tanev, and Gavin McKenna, who had the game-winning goal for Toronto. Easton Cowan scored an empty-net goal to put the game away for good late in the third period.

Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz stopped 20 of 22 shots to get the win for Toronto, which finally won a game in November for the first time this season.

The team badly needed to get this win, as the vibes were really bad for the team both inside and outside of the locker room. They did just that, temporarily saving coach Hiller’s job for the time being.

Maple Leafs Have a Break

With this game against New York now over and done with, Toronto gets a small break coming up, as the team is off until Friday when it plays the Boston Bruins.

Toronto has been struggling all season long, but especially this month of November, as seemingly nothing has been going right for the team. But on Monday, things finally took a turn for the better for Toronto as they were able to get the big win against New York to snap their losing skid and make the team’s fans super happy for the first time since Halloween, when Toronto beat the Vancouver Canucks for their last win.

Of course, the Maple Leafs will be thrilled to win this game, but they cannot rest on their laurels, as they have a lot of work to do if they are going to make a playoff push.