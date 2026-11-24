The Detroit Lions have a short week before their Thanksgiving game on Thursday. So, they only have an estimated injury report. Still, it was concerning to see that two starters who had previously not been on the report were listed with pretty notable injuries.

Detroit listed D.J. Wonnum as a non-participant due to a back injury. They also have Chuck Clark on the injury report with a hamstring injury. Head coach Dan Campbell was not asked about either injury. However, he will likely address both in his Tuesday press conference.

Both injuries would be significant for a defense that has just started to find its stride despite losing stars, Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit Lions Add D.J. Wonnum and Chuck Clark to Injury Report

Both players have been two of the most important offseason additions the team made. Wonnum has seven sacks and has played in nine games. He is one sack away from a career-high. It looks like the team finally found a capable rusher aside from Hutchinson.

Unfortunately, Wonnum left Week 9 with a concussion and missed Week 10. He returned in Week 11, but it appears he suffered a back injury. Wonnum had a key sack in the win.

If Wonnum missed time, the team would be relying heavily on second-year rusher Ahmed Hassanein. Hassanein made his NFL debut in the Lions’ Week 11 win. He could go from making his debut and playing 12 snaps to starting if Wonnum does miss. At the least, he should expect to play more.

Lions Secondary Could Change With Clark Out

A back could mean a lot of things. It is hard to think that a hamstring could be a minor injury that would be easy to return from in a short week. On top of that, Clark is an older veteran. Clark has been a great signing and has started every game for the Lions so far this year.

The timing is a bit beneficial for Detroit, though, considering Kerby Joseph just returned from his injury. The Lions did not want to throw too much at Joseph, so they had no issue with him being a third defensive back behind Clark and Brian Branch.

However, Joseph would have pushed Clark into a reserve role at some point anyway. Now, Detroit might have to start Joseph in Week 12. If that is the case, they are unlikely to look back.

Still, the Lions will continue to use their three-safety looks. Brian Branch moves into the slot in nickel looks. The difference would be that Clark would only play on nickel snaps, which is what Joseph did in his debut.

Right now, Clark might not play at all. Christian Izien or Keith Abney would assume the nickel safety role.