Keri Leimbach is from Lincoln, Nebraska.

If there’s ever been a player equipped to know exactly what it means to step onto the court for the Cornhuskers’ legendary volleyball program in a postseason game, it’s the sophomore defensive specialist who grew up in town.

She may not have expected to play a huge role as this season heads toward its biggest games, but that changed on Sunday for the Big Ten quarterfinal.

Leimbach is a defensive specialist, and that role is normally held down by Laney Choboy.

For Sunday’s clash with Indiana, though, Choboy was on the sideline in sweats and a face mask. She was sick.

That left Leimbach as the next player up, and she delivered.

Keri Leimbach Performance

In a three-set sweep of Indiana, Leimbach had nine digs. That was a team-high.

It also marked — by far — a career-high for Leimbach.

Previously, she had maxed out with three digs against Rutgers.

Leimbach redshirted last fall, and she has appeared just sparingly this season. But with Choboy out, Leimbach was in, and she made positive things happen defensively.

It’s not yet clear if Choboy will be back for the Big Ten semifinal, but if she’s not, Leimbach certainly gained some confidence.

She knew how to play in big games in high school. Leimbach won four state titles at Lincoln Lutheran High School, and she totaled 2,063 digs in her career while being named first-team all-state in all four of her high school seasons.

Now, Leimbach is on a bigger stage, for her hometown team, and she has stepped up.

Keri Leimbach Comments on Expanded Role

Leimbach spoke with Hurrdat Sports after the match and shared what it was like to be called into heavy duty on Sunday.

“I found out (Saturday) that Laney was sick and not gonna be able to play this game,” Leimbach said. “So I just accepted my role and just did whatever I could for my team.”

Leimbach also spoke about the advice Choboy was giving her on the sideline.

“She was just telling me what to look for, like what to watch during the game,” Leimbach said. “And she was just telling me that I’ve got it and just building my confidence.”

Whenever Choboy comes back, Leimbach will likely take a back seat, but she has proven her future at Nebraska is bright.

“I knew that my team and myself had confidence in me,” Leimbach said. “So kind of just accepting my role and just knowing that I’ve trained for this and I can do it.”