All eyes in the NFL will be on the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 11 as they host the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals, with the Commanders coming off a win over the first-place New York Giants in Week 10.

Few people have more invested in the success of the Commanders moving forward than NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, with the National Mall in Washington, D.C., set to host the 2027 NFL Draft and the Commanders set to move from their current home in Landover, Maryland, back to their original home in Washington, D.C., and into an estimated $3.8 billion domed stadium in 2030.

That’s why Monday’s slip-up by Goodell as he unveiled the official countdown clock for the 2027 draft raised more than a few eyebrows.

“It’s a thrill to be with all of you today,” Goodell said, according to The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala. “Mayor, thank you for all your leadership, not just with the draft, but with the stadium and the return to the Redskins, excuse me, the Commanders — I keep thinking that, sorry — back to the RFK site, which is a special place.”

Roger Goodell in 44th Year Working for NFL

Goodell, 67, has worked for the NFL since 1982 and has been the commissioner since 2006.

“NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell accidentally calls the Commanders the Redskins,” Commanders reporter Martenzie Johnson wrote on X.

History of Franchise’s Changing Names

The Washington Commanders are actually the fifth iteration of the franchise, which began as the Boston Braves in 1932 before becoming the Boston Redskins in 1933.

After moving to Washington, D.C. in 1937, they became the Washington Redskins, a name they held until 2019. The franchise spent 2 seasons as the Washington Football Team in 2020 and 2021 before becoming the Commanders in 2022.

Pressure in 2020 Led to Dropping ‘Redskins’

From NFL.com on July 2, 2020: “On July 2, a group of 87 investment firms and shareholders signed three separate letters to Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo threatening to terminate relationships with the team unless it dropped the racially insensitive name. Later that day, FedEx, the company with naming rights to the team’s stadium, formally requested the franchise take action. The review began the following day.”

On July 13, 2020, the franchise announced it was officially dropping the Redskins name for good.