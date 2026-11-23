The New England Patriots could get assistance at a position where injuries have forced them to keep changing the lineup.

Mike Vrabel laid out updates Monday on Alijah Vera-Tucker and Ben Brown. Both could take steps forward in the midst of New England’s preparation for Los Angeles Chargers.

According to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth’s report on X, Vrabel said Vera-Tucker could return to practice Monday.

Brown, meanwhile, “may do a little bit more” following his recent injury absence.

Neither update establishes that the linemen will play Sunday. But both give New England something to watch as it comes out of its bye.

Alijah Vera-Tucker Could Take First Step Toward Patriots Return

The Patriots placed Vera-Tucker on injured reserve Oct. 22. The starting left guard has been recovering from a hamstring injury.

His possible practice return would allow the coaching staff to assess him on the field. Vrabel’s update leaves his game availability undetermined.

New England hasn’t had much continuity inside. In his bye-week roster review for Patriots.com, Evan Lazar noted that the team had started six offensive line combinations through 10 games. Thirteen combinations had played at least 10 snaps together.

Starting guards Vera-Tucker and Mike Onwenu have both spent time on injured reserve, pushing New England further into its depth at guard.

Vera-Tucker’s return can aid the Patriots in restoring one of those starting spots. But the first move is seeing whether he practices and how much work he handles.

Ben Brown’s Status Matters for Patriots’ Interior Depth

Brown’s update is something to keep an eye on for the same reason. The Patriots need more healthy options between the tackles.

A knee injury kept him inactive against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 15. Walter Rouse also missed that game with a concussion.

New England started Greg Van Roten at left guard and Matt Pryor at right guard in Munich. Jared Wilson played center, with Will Campbell and Morgan Moses at tackle, according to the team’s game observations.

A healthier Brown would furnish the staff with some nice interior depth, and Vera-Tucker could address the starting lineup.

There’s a decent amoiunt of work to do in the running game, too. Lazar’s bye-week review put New England 23rd in PFF’s run-blocking grade, compared with sixth in pass blocking.

Those rankings show where healthier guards could help. More consistent blocking on the ground would assist the offense in moving the ball without heaping too heavy of a burden on QB Tommy DeVito.

Vrabel also mentioned a possible practice return for Romeo Doubs “later in the week,” per Barth.

Up front, though, Vera-Tucker’s participation and Brown’s workload are the key occurrences to track.