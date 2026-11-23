During the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf found himself ejected in the third quarter.

In what was a frustrating afternoon for Metcalf, the wide receiver lost his composure, getting into an altercation with Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean on the field.

After the game, DeJean spoke on the incident:

“I didn’t know how many ejections he had or whatever going into it. You know, he wasn’t getting the ball a whole lot. Some receivers get like that. Obviously, he tried to take it out on me,” DeJean told reporters after the game.

Metcalf has finally told his side of the story.

DK Metcalf Addresses Early Exit vs Eagles

It started off with Metcalf claiming that he “can’t remember” what happened with the incident.

When asked whether he felt like DeJean was provoking him or not, Metcalf left that up to the cornerback to explain.

“You gotta ask him,” Metcalf said. As far as regrets, Metcalf wouldn’t come out and say that; rather, he just stated, “Just wish I would have been there for my team.”

Lastly, Metcalf seemingly blamed others, like DeJean, for getting him to lose his composure during a game.

“I think you got to ask the people that seemingly do that to me,” he said, while also denying an attempt to poke DeJean in the eye through his helmet.

Eagles Take Care Of Business

The Steelers might’ve been the favorites going into Sunday’s action against the Eagles, but between the Metcalf frustrations and their offensive struggles, the Steelers couldn’t seal the deal against Philadelphia.

The Eagles snapped a seven-game winning streak with a 19-16 victory.