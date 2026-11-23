Ford Field saw some familiar faces yesterday, but they wore different colors when the Detroit Lions faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a home game. Among the former players who are now playing for the Buccaneers was the veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone. He was once not only a key member of Dan Campbell’s team but also a team captain.

Week 11 was his first return to the Motor City since his departure. While his team lost, the 32-year-old reunited with some of his old teammates, receiving the opportunity to spend time with them off the field. One such recent interaction was shared by the Lions LB Derrick Barnes‘ wife, Kylie Barnes, who shared a candid moment of Anzalone meeting her family.

In her recent Instagram story, Kylie posted a picture of Alex Anzalone holding her son Trey, while Derrick Barnes stood beside him. The heartfelt picture was captioned:

“When uncle Alex is in town.”

Anzalone and Barnes spent five seasons at Detroit together. The current Bucs star arrived at the Lions in 2021, and Barnes was picked in the 2021 draft by the franchise, making both cornerstones of the LB room during the Dan Campbell era.

While Anzalone had a great time with his former teammates, he returned from Ford Field with empty hands, as the Bucs were beaten 31-21. From offense to defense, Dan Campbell’s side dominated a majority of the game, securing sixth straight wins in the league and taking their season record to 8-2 to top the NFC North.

His Detroit return ended in a defeat, but he surprisingly didn’t receive a warm welcome from the home fans.

Alex Anzalone Responds To Lions Fans’ Reaction During Emotional Detroit Return

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles named Alex Anzalone among the pre-game toss captains against the Lions, which also included former Lions players like Al-Quadin Muhammad, A’Shawn Robinson, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and Miles Killebrew. However, during the coin toss, he was welcomed back to Ford Field with a loud boo, showing the fans’ disapproval yesterday.

Though he didn’t get the welcome he had expected, the former linebacker took it in good spirit, acknowledging it on social media.

“All love Detroit.. The boos and all,” wrote Anzalone on X.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers struggled, and the loss took them to an unwanted 3-7 record, but the 32-year-old played his part. He logged 7 tackles in the game. He has been impressive this season, recording 51 tackles and a sack in 10 games this season. Likewise, his production was equally brilliant when he wore the Lions uniform.

Alex Anzalone’s Career-Best Production Came During His Time With Dan Campbell’s Lions

Alex Anzalone played his first NFL season for the New Orleans Saints in 2017, but he arrived at the Lions in 2021— the year Dan Campbell took charge of the franchise. The linebacker’s career peaked with the Lions, as he became an immediate starter and team captain.

He played 73 games with the Honolulu Blues, starting all. As his responsibility grew, production also grew significantly, and he recorded his career-best 129 tackles and 3 sacks in 2023. He is set to be with the Buccaneers until the end of the 2027 campaign on a $17 million deal.