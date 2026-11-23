Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is going to have to wait a little longer for his first NFL win as a starter. The Las Vegas Raiders fell 38-24 to the Denver Broncos in Week 11, and while Mendoza wasn’t perfect, he did do some good things.

Against one of the league’s top defenses, Mendoza threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow are the only other two quarterbacks in NFL history who were No. 1 picks and threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns in their first two starts.

That is not bad company for Mendoza to be in. Lawrence and Burrow are among the MVP front-runners this season. Mendoza completed only 18-of-37 passes and threw a pick-six when the Raiders were hoping to tie the game, but he’s clearly headed in the right direction.

The team hasn’t done the best work setting him up for success. The offensive line has not been blocking well since Mendoza took over the starting job. The running game was more impactful against Denver, which clearly helped the rookie. If the run game keeps improving and tight end Brock Bowers gets healthy soon, it’s easy to see Mendoza continuing to improve in a major way.

Mendoza Getting More Comfortable

The Raiders gave Mendoza plenty of time to prepare this season before making him the starter. However, playing actual games is a much different experience. His debut against the Seattle Seahawks was rough, but he felt better playing the Broncos.

“I felt more comfortable than last week,” Mendoza told reporters after the game. “I was able to settle in and able to see the entire field better.”

The Raiders were patient with Mendoza for a reason. It’s a lot to ask a rookie quarterback to turn around the NFL’s worst team overnight. So far, head coach Klint Kubiak likes what he’s seen.

“Every day, he gets a little bit better,” Kubiak said. “His leadership and the whole operation, I saw that improve.”

Mendoza Hoping to Improve Further

Throwing three touchdown passes against a top defense is no small feat. Mendoza is clearly heading in the right direction. What he really needs to work on is improving his completion percentage. He’s hitting some big players, but missed a lot of layup throws. He’s eager to keep learning.

“Those are the things that I’m going to learn from and grow from in order to give my team the best shot to win,” Mendoza said. “Whether it’s checking the ball down over the bomb, there’s things that I need to learn from and that’s a play especially that I need to learn from.”

Mendoza certainly isn’t satisfied with how he has played the first two starts. He’s 0-2 as a starter, and he knows his most important job is winning games. For now, he’s focused on trying to get better every day.

“There were a lot of things that went wrong,” Mendoza said. “Although I believe it was an improvement, there’s a lot of things that I need to improve on for the next week.”