The Atlanta Falcons didn’t play in Week 11, which apparently gave them the chance to consider a roster move or two.

They didn’t waste time on Monday moving a few players around. And the most notable move was this: They released Christian Harris.

A 25-year-old linebacker, Harris had lost opportunities to play as other young LBs stepped up for the Falcons.

Atlanta had been rumored to consider trading Harris before the deadline earlier this month, but that didn’t happen. Evidently, the Falcons didn’t see Harris as part of their future plans.

Who is Christian Harris?

Harris is a 6-foot-2 linebacker originally from Baton Rouge.

He ended up playing in college at Alabama despite attending Louisiana State University Lab for his high school career.

The Houston Texans picked Harris in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 75 overall.

Harris played his first four NFL seasons for the Texans, totaling 46 games.

He had 101 tackles in the 2023 season, but then played just three games due to injury in 2024 and had just 11 tackles in 15 games in 2025 as he was bumped down the Houston depth chart.

The Falcons signed Harris as a free agent this offseason, and it seemed like he could at least compete for a lineup spot.

Instead, 2026 fourth-round pick Kendal Daniels made an immensely positive impression and slotted in at middle linebacker alongside Divine Deablo. That made it tough for Harris to break through.

Now, Harris is let go from a 3-7 Falcons team and could have the opportunity to see if any contending teams are interested in signing him.

Given Harris’ age and draft pedigree, it would make sense that he can find an opportunity somewhere sooner rather than later. It just isn’t going to be with the Falcons.

Other Roster Moves

The Falcons announced two other roster moves in conjunction with the Harris release.

They filled his active roster spot by signing safety Jammie Robinson to the active roster.

Robinson had been on the practice squad, so a spot was opened there, too. To fill the opening on the practice squad, the Falcons signed cornerback Terrell Smith.