Tom Brady’s Hilariously Obscene Taunt to Bucs Teammates Caught on Video

Former New England Patriots great, future Hall-of-Famer and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady is getting a lot looser these days.

During Bucs practice prior to Tampa Bay’s Week 17 meeting with the New York Jets, Brady engaged in a throwing accuracy contest with teammates. Based on his reaction, it appears the 7-time Super Bowl champion was victorious.

It’s hard to properly describe what Brady is doing during his celebration “dance,” but it is reminiscent of the WWE’s old DeGeneration-X chop made popular by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Billy Gunn, Chyna, Road Dogg and X-Pac. There is a lot of hip-thrusting action that we almost certainly wouldn’t have ever seen on a Patriots practice field.

Brady is feeling good. The Bucs have clinched the NFC South as they sit at 11-4 with two more games remaining on the schedule. They are major favorites to beat the Jets. The Bucs sit at -13.5 favorites on some sportsbooks, so perhaps Brady is feeling really confident as his team tries to ready itself for what they hope will be another Super Bowl run.

How About That Patriots-Bucs Rematch in the Super Bowl?

When the Patriots were on a 7-game win streak just two weeks ago, we were beginning to hear rumblings about Bill Belichick’s team marching all the way to the Super Bowl, and maybe even facing Brady and the Bucs.

The two teams met in an epic regular season matchup back in Week 4 with the Bucs prevailing in a close one 19-17. At that time, it seemed almost asinine to expect New England to make it to the Super Bowl.

As a matter of fact, the playoffs seemed like a long shot. Belichick has righted the ship and the odds are highly in New England’s favor to return to the postseason after a 1-year hiatus. However, the roll they were on has come to a bit of a halt as the Patriots have dropped their last two contests. Like the Bucs, New England has a very winnable game on its schedule in Week 17.

New England will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that could help the Patriots clinch a playoff berth.

How the Patriots Can Clinch a Playoff Berth in Week 17

There are a few scenarios for the Patriots to lock up a spot in the playoffs on Sunday against the Jaguars. The most important aspect of the day for the Patriots is going to be to take care of their business against the Jags. Unfortunately, they will need some help elsewhere to secure a spot in Week 17, but a win will drastically improve their chances of securing the spot in Week 18 (win or lose).

Here are the most common scenarios for the Patriots to clinch a playoff spot in Week 17, according to the Associated Press.

New England win and Miami Dolphins loss or tie (at Tennessee)

New England win + Las Vegas Raiders loss or tie (at Indianapolis)

New England tie + Miami loss and Las Vegas loss and Los Angeles Chargers loss or tie (vs. Denver)

New England tie and Miami loss + Baltimore Ravens loss or tie (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

New England tie and Las Vegas loss and Chargers loss and Baltimore loss and Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cleveland Monday) loss or tie

New England tie and Las Vegas loss and Chargers loss or tie and Baltimore loss or tie and Miami win and Buffalo win (vs. Atlanta)

