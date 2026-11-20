There is no doubt that the season went sideways in a major way for the New England Patriots when quarterback Drake Maye went down with an ankle injury. Of course, things had already been more difficult before that, and some fans were growing frustrated with head coach Mike Vrabel in the process.

Now, the Patriots sit at 5-5. It’s a kind of crossroads. They’re not actually out of playoff contention, but it seems like a massive long shot given that they’re going to be relying on Tommy DeVito from here on out, which could send their season into a downward spiral.

ESPN Calls Out New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel

As the Patriots are heading into their bye week, Mike Vrabel needs to get to work. He’s even getting called out on that by ESPN and reported Dan Graziano.

“As you might expect, the vibes are not good. The Pats are 5-5 and coach Mike Vrabel spoke about winner/loser mentalities in the postgame news conference after losing 35-10 to the Lions on Sunday. They had to leave their starting quarterback behind in Germany for a day to get tests on a potentially broken ankle. The A.J. Brown acquisition has been an injury-riddled bust. They’re banged up at wide receiver, running back, offensive line and now quarterback. And the defense isn’t playing well, having just watched the Packers and Lions rack up 80 points and 972 yards on them the past two weeks,” Graziano wrote.

“It’s a total meltdown, but the Patriots are still on the cusp of the wild-card race. They’re on a bye week, which gives Vrabel time to figure out solutions from culture and personnel standpoints. He might have won Coach of the Year for winning the division and taking the team to the Super Bowl last season, but a year such as this is where you really need to show your head coach chops.”

Vrabel is one of the best respected coaches in the NFL, and he’s won at times in a difficult situation when he was the Tennessee Titans head coach. So, he should have it in him to win right now. It’s just hard to imagine flipping that switch at this point in the season.

Vrabel Is Dealing With Hot Seat Rumors

Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. So, it’s worth noting that there are growing hot seat rumors around Vrabel.

Those rumors likely stem more from Patriots fans and their frustration with the current situation than anything else. However, as that frustration grows and those rumors increase, it can become harder for an organization to ignore.

Part of the concern comes down to the team’s culture. That’s supposed to be a strength for Vrabel but hasn’t seemed like it from the outside looking in this season.

“Vrabel is known for culture-building and tough-minded defense, and cracks in the foundation are showing on both fronts,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “Most of the Patriots’ issues are clear-cut.

“… But Vrabel admitted Monday that the Lions played harder than New England, which is telling. Rarely do you hear that about a Vrabel-coached team. The team has looked rudderless and uninspired the past two weeks. And solutions are not readily available.”

Vrabel has a bye week to figure things out in New England. After that, the Patriots have an opportunity against a struggling Los Angeles Chargers team.