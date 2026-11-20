The New England Patriots have been dealt a potentially fatal blow when it comes to Drake Maye‘s injury status, as the overarching belief is that he will miss the rest of the year with an ankle ailment. Nothing definitive has been said regarding Maye’s injury status, but as of right now, the conversation surrounding him hasn’t exactly been positive.

Without Maye, New England’s playoff hopes are likely toast, as the team looked awful with Tommy DeVito coming on in relief of the All-Pro quarterback. And yet, while it seems like Maye’s season is over, one insider recently indicated that if the Pats can remain in the playoff hunt, that may not necessarily be the case.

Insider Leaves the Door Open for Drake Maye to Return From Injury

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It’s been an uneven season for the Patriots, and that has certainly been true for Maye. For the most part, though, Maye has actually been the guy holding this team together. Through 10 games, Maye has completed 181 of his 276 pass attempts for 2,330 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while also rushing for 230 yards and three more scores on 48 carries.

Injuries have decimated New England on offense, which has had an impact on Maye’s overall production. And yet, the team saw just how important he is to its success when DeVito came in and promptly did nothing against a leaky Detroit Lions defense in Week 10. DeVito should be better when given time to prepare alongside the team’s starters, but he is obviously nowhere close to being the sort of player Maye is.

As a result, it’s not a stretch to suggest that Maye’s injury could tank New England’s season. However, it isn’t necessarily dead just yet, as it is in the thick of the playoff hunt in the AFC with a 5-5 record. As of right now, Maye still technically isn’t out for the season, and while that could change in the near future, the team could also keep the door open for him if it manages to remain in playoff contention.

“Injured quarterback Drake Maye is expected to miss a large chunk of time, if not the season, based on how his leg injury is being discussed by veteran players like Kevin Byard,” Dianna Russini of BetUs wrote. “As one NFL decision-maker observed, ‘As long as Maye doesn’t need surgery, there’s always a chance of returning.’ The implication being, if the Patriots can stay in contention, of course.”

Patriots Hoping to Get Drake Maye Back This Season

Getty MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 01: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Maye was the one guy the Patriots could not afford to lose to injury, but he is just the latest player who is going to miss at least a couple of games for this team. That’s just been the sort of season New England has endured, and while hope may seem lost, there is still a sliver of hope. Of course, that is dependent on how well DeVito plays in Maye’s absence, so it may not be long until that flame of hope dies out.

The Pats have their bye week to recalibrate their offense and begin planning for what’s next, and that is good, because there’s a lot of work to do. While New England has a daunting closing stretch in the regular season, it actually has a light matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers up next in Week 12. Simply put, the Patriots need to win that game, or else there will be no reason for Maye to get back on the field, even if he is healthy enough to play.