The New England Patriots watched Drake Maye lead them to a Super Bowl appearance last season.

But one NFL general manager wasn’t surprised to see the young quarterback struggle in 2026.

The anonymous executive told NFL insider Jason La Canfora of Casino.org that Maye’s return to earth was expected. He also questioned New England’s defensive personnel.

“The quarterback came back to earth, but we knew that was coming,” one NFL general manager told La Canfora. “The defensive personnel isn’t good. They don’t have pass rushers. It’s not a great secondary.”

The criticism comes as the Patriots enter their bye week at 5-5. New England has lost three of its last four games, including consecutive defeats against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions by a combined 43 points.

NFL GM Offers Viewpoint on Drake Maye, Patriots Defense

Maye hasn’t matched the consistency he showed during New England’s run to Super Bowl LX.

Through 10 games, the third-year quarterback has thrown for 2,330 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Turnovers have been a problem. Maye has already thrown more interceptions this season than all but one NFL quarterback entering Week 11.

Nonetheless, his season hasn’t been without strong stretches.

Maye earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors in October. According to a November 19 Patriots.com analysis, he ranks fifth in total QBR and seventh in expected points added per drop-back.

The bigger issue may be New England’s defense.

The Patriots have struggled to generate pressure without blitzing, leaving their secondary vulnerable against stronger opponents.

According to a November 16 Patriots.com breakdown, New England ranked 31st in defensive expected points added allowed per drop-back over its previous four games.

The defense has allowed big plays despite having established players such as Christian Gonzalez, Milton Williams and Christian Barmore.

The GM’s comments submit the Patriots’ problems go past their quarterback.

Drake Maye’s Injury Creates Further Qualms for Patriots

Maye’s problems are now secondary to questions about when he’ll play again.

The quarterback suffered a right ankle injury during New England’s 35-10 loss to Detroit on November 15.

Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson brought Maye down on a first-quarter sack. The quarterback never returned.

La Canfora revealed to Heavy Sports that Maye is expected to land on injured reserve and is unlikely to return this season.

The Patriots have yet to officially announce that move.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has avoided declaring Maye out for the year, leaving open the possibility of a late return.

In the meantime, backup Tommy DeVito is positioned to take over.

New England visits the Los Angeles Chargers on November 29 following its bye week.

Without Maye, the Patriots will need much more from a defense that hasn’t kept opponents out of the end zone often enough.