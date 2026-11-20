The New England Patriots nearly watched Mike Vrabel become the head coach of an AFC East rival.

A new comment from SNY’s Connor Hughes mentions Vrabel had interest in the New York Jets before his former team came calling.

Hughes revealed on Nov. 20 that Vrabel left his interview with New York impressed by the organization.

“Had Patriots dream job not opened, Mike Vrabel loved NYJ after his meeting,” Hughes wrote.

While New England secured its former linebacker, the Jets had a legitimate chance of landing him.

Mike Vrabel ‘Loved’ Jets Before Patriots Job Opened

Vrabel interviewed with the Jets on January 3, 2025, two days before the Patriots fired Jerod Mayo.

The Jets confirmed the interview, making Vrabel one of their earliest candidates.

New England then moved quickly. The Patriots hired Vrabel on January 12, ending any chance of him joining their division rival.

However, Hughes’ latest comment supports earlier reporting that Vrabel wasn’t simply using New York to generate interest from the Patriots.

In November 2025, Hughes explained on SNY’s “Jets Final Drive” that the interest was mutual.

“He was as interested in the Jets as the Jets were interested in him,” Hughes said.

The insider believed Vrabel would have taken New York’s job if the Patriots hadn’t created an opening.

That possibility carried considerable weight given Vrabel’s coaching background.

The former Tennessee Titans head coach compiled a 54-45 regular-season record across six seasons. He won the NFL’s Coach of the Year award in 2021 after leading Tennessee to the AFC’s top seed.

Instead of taking those credentials to New York, Vrabel returned to the franchise where he won three Super Bowls as a player.

Jets Reportedly Made Late Push to Land Mike Vrabel

The Jets weren’t willing to surrender their pursuit without making another attempt.

Hughes reported in January 2025 that New York made a late push to hire Vrabel, although New England remained the clear favorite.

The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini also reported that the Jets were prepared to offer Vrabel complete roster control.

New York eventually hired Aaron Glenn on January 22, 2025.

Vrabel, meanwhile, guided the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance in his first season back in New England.

His second year has been more difficult. The Patriots enter their November 2026 bye week at 5-5 following consecutive losses to the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

But Hughes’ comments serve as a reminder of how differently the AFC East coaching picture could have unfolded.

Had New England retained Mayo, Vrabel might have been coaching against the Patriots rather than leading them.