Daniel Jones’s background with Brian Daboll — an assistant coach on five New England Patriots Super Bowl championship teams — could make him “a fit for Patriots OC Josh McDaniels,” according to Sports Illustrated’s top NFL insider Albert Breer.

The Indianapolis Colts released the quarterback on Friday, and with Drake Maye expected to miss a long stretch with a fractured fibula, the Patriots must decide whether to pursue Jones or hand the offense to 28-year-old backup Tommy DeVito, who has started eight NFL games since 2023, all with the New York Giants.

Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson sacked Maye on the opening drive of a 35-10 Patriots loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, Sunday. Coach Mike Vrabel said he “wouldn’t imagine” Maye being available when New England visits the Chargers on Nov. 29.

Jones, 29, is a Charlotte native who threw for 8,201 yards at Duke before the New York Giants made him the No. 6 overall pick in 2019. The Giants released him in November 2024, and after a stint with the Minnesota Vikings, he joined the Colts before the 2025 season. This year he has 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns and a league-high 13 interceptions for a 3-8 team, along with a 65.4 passer rating, the league’s lowest. Among the 31 passers who qualify, none has a lower Total QBR than his 29.1.

Maye has completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,330 yards and 18 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions, through 10 games. Last season he led the NFL in completion percentage (72.0%) and QBR (77.1) and finished just five points behind Matthew Stafford in MVP voting.

Jones owns career totals of 19,657 yards, 96 touchdowns and 68 interceptions. His best recent work came in 2025, when he threw 19 touchdowns against eight picks in 13 games before tearing an Achilles tendon.

Patriots Ponder Daniel Jones Amid Drake Maye Injury

Breer’s case rests on scheme fit with McDaniels, the offensive coordinator. ESPN also named Jones a possible option.

“Jones’ ceiling, albeit low, is still higher” than DeVito’s or rookie Behren Morton’s, according to Patriots on SI’s Ethan Hurwitz, who called Daboll a McDaniels disciple and noted New England holds the 16th waiver claim.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported before the release that New England was “expected to explore the QB market” during the bye, with free agent Jimmy Garoppolo, the Patriots’ 2014 second-round draft pick who has worked with McDaniels, named as one possibility.

Others favor staying put.

“Teammates love him,” MassLive’s Mark Daniels said of DeVito, as quoted by Yardbarker.

There “wouldn’t be a unified endorsement” of Jones in New England, according to one league source, Josina Anderson reported.

Vrabel said before the release that he did not “see that being the case right now” when asked about adding a quarterback, according to the Boston Globe.

Jones Cap Hit vs. DeVito for Patriots

A team that claims Jones before Monday’s 4 p.m. EST deadline inherits $2.345 million in 2026 salary, $2.1 million of it guaranteed. His $38 million 2027 salary is not guaranteed, but a claim also transfers a $10.5 million injury guarantee, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. An unclaimed Jones leaves the Colts with $35.2 million in 2027 dead money.

If cleared, Jones becomes a free agent, and he “could make sense as an affordable bridge option,” according to NBC Sports’ Nic Bodiford.

DeVito is not without a case of his own, however. The Patriots re-signed him to a two-year deal worth up to $7.4 million, with $2 million guaranteed, and released Joshua Dobbs. DeVito went 3-5 as a Giants starter, and Vrabel said DeVito “can help us if he has to play.”

In relief in Munich, DeVito completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He will be “ready to go coming out of the bye,” Vrabel said, according to the Globe. Three of New England’s final seven opponents, the Chargers, Jets and Dolphins, own two or fewer wins.

There is at least a possibility that Maye could return late in the season if the Patriots remain in playoff contention, but that is far from certain. The waiver window closes Monday, leaving New England the weekend to decide.