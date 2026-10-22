NFL Insider James Palmer Uncovers the Causes of Bo Nix’s Struggles

Expectations were high for the Denver Broncos entering this season after falling just short of a Super Bowl appearance last season.

The Broncos decided to run it back for the most part, with the majority of the roster returning with one key change; the addition of superstar wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins. With quarterback Bo Nix returning for his third season with this roster and staff, all signs pointed to a big jump from him and this offense, but it’s been anything but that.

Nix has not looked like the same player since coming back from his ankle injury he suffered in the AFC Divisional round against the Buffalo Bills.

The signal caller has regressed this season and the biggest difference is he’s gone away from taking off and running the football, one of his best traits early in his career. After averaging over 350 yards rushing in both of his first two seasons, Nix is on pace for just 105 this season.

There’s been a lot of speculation that his hesitance to run the ball is because his ankle isn’t fully healed, but this is not the case. NFL insider James Palmer, who has a deep connection to the Denver Broncos front office and started his career covering college sports in Colorado, posted on X this week more details about the quarterback’s slow start.

Competitiveness

Since former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s blow-up on Thursday Night Primetime following the Broncos 17-14 win over Seattle, there’ve been questions about the competitiveness Nix is playing with.

Palmer was quick to shut down this discussion, highlighting his 18-3 record over his last 21 starts and 13 game-winning drives. The organization has full faith in their quarterback and his competitiveness that he’s brought to the team since he entered the building.

Not Losing More Than Winning

It’s no secret Nix is known as a more conservative quarterback who is usually safe with the football and not afraid to take the short option. This season he’s taken that approach to another level, going away from trying to play-to-win and instead doing everything to not be the reason his team loses.

“My understanding is there is a difference with Nix in 2026, where Nix is focused on not losing the game more than winning the game. Don’t turn the ball over. Don’t be the reason why we lose the game.” said Palmer. “That’s kind of manifested in his mind to the point that the conservative approach has become an issue on the field.”

With a proven 1,000-yard receiver in Courtland Sutton, a dynamic tight end in Evan Engram, a big-play running back in RJ Harvey, and adding a star like Jaylen Waddle, this offense should have no problem opening up the field and making big plays, but Nix’s conservative play is holding the offense back this season.

The Takeaway

Nix is healthy and there is no issue with his ankle. Returning from an injury both physically and mentally is a challenge that is part of his poor play this season.

Head coach Sean Payton and his coaching staff are working with Nix to get him to “let it rip” and get the ball in the hands of his playmakers downfield, which would spark this offense with the weapons they have. They also want him to run the ball more, something that they believe will come in time as he takes some more hits and realizes he’s not going to get hurt again.

The Broncos have no plans of moving on from Nix, and he’ll have every chance these last 11 games to get back to the play Broncos Country is used to seeing from his starting Sunday, October 18 against the Arizona Cardinals.