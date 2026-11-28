Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sending some encouragement to a struggling teammate.

Kicker Harrison Butker missed a critical kick against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, the eighth kick he has missed in 11 games this year. The Chiefs brought on some extra kicking help as insurance for their longtime kicker, though have not yet benched Butker.

After Thursday’s 13-10 loss, Mahomes offered words of encouragement for Butker.

Patrick Mahomes Still Has Faith in Harrison Butker

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mahomes stressed that he still has plenty of faith in Butker despite his struggles this season.

“I try to have confidence in everybody on the team. That’s part of playing this sport, is believing in the guys around you,” Mahomes said, via NBC Sports. “And obviously, Harrison hasn’t had the season that he’s wanted this year. But he’s also been one of the best kickers in the game for a long time.

“I know he’s working at it. I can tell you that. And he’s doing his best to be the best teammate he can be, and go out there and execute in those moments. Unfortunately, tonight it didn’t go his way. But, I promise you, he’ll come back and work at it again. And hopefully, the next time, he’ll be able to go out there and make it happen.”

The Chiefs added veteran kicker Justin Tucker to their practice squad, and could call on the longtime Baltimore Ravens kicker if Butker continues to struggle.

Chiefs Coach Standing By Embattled Special Teams Coordinator

Mahomes isn’t the only member of the Chiefs backing the struggling special teams. Head coach Andy Reid stressed after Thursday’s game that he isn’t considering a change at the top, saying special teams coordinator Dave Toub’s job remains safe.

“I do,” Reid said when asked if he still had confidence in Toub. “Overall, we’ve got to be better. But the leadership I feel comfortable with.”

The Chiefs struggled across all units of special teams in the loss to the Bills. Punter Matt Araiza had a punt partially blocked by Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, and the coverage unit allowed Greg Dortch to pick up a rolling ball and return it 17 yards into field-goal range, where Tyler Bass hit the game-winning kick.