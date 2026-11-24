Despite being forced to build chemistry with four different quarterbacks, Cardinals tight end Trey McBride remains on a record-setting pace. But it is coming at a substantial cost.

Not only has McBride seen four different quarterbacks line up under center; he has seen four different quarterbacks in four different weeks. Only an elite pass-catcher of McBride’s caliber could still produce in that situation.

Even McBride, though, has had trouble keeping all of his numbers consistent. He remains on pace to break his own NFL record in most receptions by a tight end in a season. His 87 catches so far put him on pace for 134 receptions when Arizona wraps up its regular season.

As for his receiving yards and yards per reception? They couldn’t be more of a different story. Currently, he is averaging just 7.9 yards per reception, and he has 689 receiving yards.

The latter puts him on a 17-game pace for 1,065. Not a bad number. But if McBride had even remotely stable play at quarterback, the current total he is on pace for could be much, much higher.

McBride proved that point last season when he ended up with 9.8 yards per catch and 1,239 receiving yards on 126 catches. The season before, McBride ended with 111 receptions, 1,146 yards, and 10.3 yards per catch.

Trey McBride’s Production Contradiction May Be Out Of His Hands

McBride can’t control who plays quarterback. He started the season with Jacoby Brissett, who, at best, is a game manager. If Brissett wins games, he wins them because the rest of the offensive unit played well. But he didn’t elevate anyone’s talent. The same goes for Gardner Minshew throughout his career.

Carson Beck is a rookie playing for a bad football team with injuries to most of its best players. Beck may show flashes, but he also won’t elevate the limited talent around him and McBride.

Josh Johnson is 40 and started in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because Arizona needed a capable veteran throwing the ball. Like Brissett and Minshew, Johnson won’t play well enough for opponents to key on other players.

As for the running game? It hasn’t done much to open the passing game all season. That has allowed opposing defenses, especially in recent weeks, to limit McBride’s production. They know McBride will get his catches, but they also know they can minimize his impact, and they have.

McBride May Break His Own Record Amidst One Of The Cardinals’ Worst Seasons

McBride has a realistic chance of topping 100 catches heading into Arizona’s Week 14 bye. If he gets there, then he can average under seven catches (6.75 per game) for the final four games of the season to set a new single-season reception record by a tight end.

The real question is: Will McBride even gain 1,000 receiving yards if he sets a new record? He may not, and that makes his production contradiction more interesting.

It also has absolutely nothing to do with McBride’s overall play. The talent around him is extremely limited. In many ways, producing so well despite the circumstances is quite impressive.