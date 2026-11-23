The Arizona Cardinals badly needed a change, and they made one on Monday.

Arizona fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis a day after dropping Sunday’s game to the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN’s Ian Rapoport.

Until they find a new coordinator, Teryl Austin will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.

Cardinals Fire DC Nick Rallis, Promote Teryl Austin as Interim DC

The move comes one day after the Chiefs routed Arizona 34-7 at Arrowhead Stadium. That extended the Cardinals’ losing streak to three games and marked back-to-back weeks of giving up 34 points, following a 34-6 home loss to the Rams in Week 10.

Arizona ranks 31st in the NFL in scoring defense at 29.4 points per game (323 total points) and 26th in total yards allowed through 11 games.

The move ends a rough four-year run in the desert for Rallis. Arizona hired him in 2023 as the youngest coordinator in the NFL under former coach Jonathan Gannon, and new head coach Mike LaFleur kept him on staff this offseason when he took over.

Mike LaFleur, Cardinals’ Patience Finally Ran Out

That patience ran out after Sunday’s 34-7 loss to the Chiefs, which marked the eighth time in 11 games the Cardinals gave up at least 30 points.

“When Mike LaFleur took over for the Cardinals, he elected to keep Nick Rallis, a rising young coach. Now, Rallis is out, and long-time former DC Teryl Austin will call plays,” Rapoport added.

Cardinals gave Rallis multiple chances, but the defense never turned around. The Cardinals had no option but to make a move with the season unraveling.

At 8 losses, their chances of making the playoffs are virtually zero, but they can still play spoiler down the stretch with Austin calling the plays now, including in Week 18 against the division-leading San Francisco 49ers.