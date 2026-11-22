Josh Johnson starts for the Arizona Cardinals, their 4th QB this season, after Carson Beck went down with back spasms. The Cardinals signed him just about 10 days ago, and on Sunday, Johnson will be making history with them.

Johnson starting Sunday will mark a massive milestone in his career. He will be the only player in NFL history who has previously played for 14 teams, and will start for his 15th.

Josh Johnson to Make History vs. Chiefs

According to Cardinals VP of media relations Mark Dalton, Johnson will join Jim Thorpe as the only non-specialist to appear in a game for the Cardinals.

“Tomorrow at KC, QB Josh Johnson (40 years, 191 days) will be the 2nd-oldest non-specialist to appear in a game for the Cardinals behind only Jim Thorpe, who was 41 years, 185 days old when he played his lone game with the Cardinals on Thanksgiving (11/29) in 1928 vs. the Bears,” Dalton writes.

Johnson is a 40-year-old veteran who’s played his share of football, and that’s probably why the Cardinals didn’t hesitate to let him start after just 9 days of introducing him to their offense.

“I’m also realistic, you know. I’ve been here 9 days. And I also understand that everything ain’t gonna be perfect. And I’m not trying to go out there and be perfect. I’m trying to go out there and play football. And football is a game that’s always chaos. And for me, it’s just going out there and knowing where to go with the ball,” Johnson said about taking over Arizona’s offense in such a short time, per Dom Tibbetts.

Cardinals to Seriously Benefit From Johnson’s Experience

But Johsnons’s experience over the years is the reason the Cardinals trusted him to take over the QB1 role on a Sunday Night over Joey Aguilar.

He can, of course, use his previous experience of the Chiefs’ defense in the Cardinals’ favor on Sunday.

“And trusting my experience of knowing what this defense looks like. Playing against this defense from being in the Ravens. Playing with Coach Spags in New York, just understanding him. I’ve actually been with Spags, so all those things help. You know, you just kind of piggyback on different things here and there to continuously just bring calm to yourself by the time kickoff hits on Sunday,” Johnson added.

That extra experience from playing for almost half of the league is what earned head coach Mike LaFleur trust in the first place.

“You got to have a baseline talent level, which clearly half the league has felt like he has, and I’m sure all 32 teams [feel the same]. It’s just who needs one and who doesn’t,” LaFleur said of Johnson this week in his media appearance, almost making it sound like the choice was a no-brainer.

“He is incredible in the quarterback room. He’s incredible for the starters. He’s incredible for young quarterbacks in terms of just the way he sees the game, his energy, his positivity, how he keeps it real. He’s mature, and he can still sling it. Obviously, he’s been in this league. It’s not like he was just on the street.”