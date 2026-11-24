The Arizona Cardinals labored through a rough 34-7 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, and while this was obviously an ugly loss, it’s tough to get too frustrated with this team given how many injury issues it is currently dealing with. The Cardinals were down to their fourth-string quarterback, Josh Johnson, for this game, which was always going to make winning very difficult.

Ideally, Arizona would spend the remainder of the regular season figuring out what it has in Carson Beck, but he is dealing with a back injury that prevented him from playing on Sunday. As a result, the Cardinals are reportedly looking for more depth at the quarterback position, which could lead them to reunite with old friend Kedon Slovis after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday morning.

Cardinals Linked to Kedon Slovis After Ravens Release

Slovis entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024, and he has bounced around the league in an effort to settle in with a team. So far, Slovis has already spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and Ravens, although he has only suited up for two total games during his time in the pros.

Arizona is the team Slovis has spent the most time with, as he spent most of the 2025 campaign on its practice squad. He ultimately was released at the end of training camp this year, with the Packers scooping him up. The Ravens, in need of help at quarterback, signed Slovis to their active roster earlier this month, but they ended up acquiring Jacoby Brissett in a trade with the Cardinals, which made Slovis expendable.

With Baltimore needing to open up a spot on its roster, it decided to release Slovis on Tuesday. While the team would like to simply sign him to its practice squad in an effort to keep him in town, Arizona was quickly linked to Slovis, given his familiarity with its offensive scheme and its need for quarterback help.

“The Ravens are waiving QB Kedon Slovis,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “They’d like to bring him back to the practice squad if he clears, though there are teams with QB needs, including his former team in the Arizona Cardinals.”

Should the Cardinals Sign Kedon Slovis?

Getty Arizona Cardinals QB Kedon Slovis.

Slovis is a last-resort option at quarterback, but the Cardinals are quickly close to reaching that stage of the season. He’s attempted just two passes in his career, so there really wouldn’t be any expectations for Slovis, but giving him snaps over the 40-year-old Johnson may be more beneficial in the long run in the event he shows any sort of potential.

Ideally, Beck will be able to play in Week 12, but even if he does, Arizona could use an extra layer of depth at the quarterback position, which is why reuniting with Slovis makes so much sense. While the Cardinals front office weighs whether or not it should pursue Slovis, the team will continue preparing for its upcoming contest against the Washington Commanders.