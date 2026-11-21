Week 11 isn’t turning out how either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Arizona Cardinals thought it would. Days before the game, both teams received tough injury updates that could change how Sunday looks.

Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker out vs. Cardinals

Running back Kenneth Walker was ruled out for the Cardinals game, per ESPN’s Nate Taylor.

“Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after not participating in any of the team’s three practices this week due to a groin injury, it was announced Friday,” Taylor wrote.

“Walker reported tightness in his groin before the Chiefs’ final on-field practice ahead of last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. He was ruled out, paving the way for rookie Emmett Johnson to make his first start.”

Alongside Walker, two more Chiefs’ offensive linemen were ruled out.

“The Chiefs will also be without two offensive linemen, as right tackle Jaylon Moore (right ankle) and right guard Trey Smith (concussion protocol) also didn’t practice this week,” Taylor added.

Cardinals QB Carson Beck Most Likely Not Playing vs. Chiefs

As for the Cardinals, they will most likely be without their starting QB Carson Beck, due to him suffering back spasms, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Beck had been sidelined earlier in the preseason after suffering a rib injury in the first preseason game, and only made an appearance in Week 10 vs. the Rams.

Entering Week 11, though, Beck appeared on the injury list for facing back spasms, and head coach Mike LaFleur later confirmed Beck’s absence.

Beck is not officially ruled out yet, meaning he could still make it in the final minutes, but for now, veteran Josh Johnson is expected to start Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. He was limited in Thursday’s practice and did not practice on Friday, making things more complicated for the 3-7 Cardinals.

As for their other players, the Cardinals ruled out offensive guard Jon Gaines II, who will miss another game with an ankle injury. He returned to practice on Wednesday but did not participate the rest of the week.

Defensive lineman Zach Carter also won’t play. He remains on injured reserve, in his 21-day practice window, as he works his way back from a knee injury.