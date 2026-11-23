The Arizona Cardinals fired Nick Rallis on Monday and immediately replaced him with a proven name as the interim defensive coordinator.

Teryl Austin previously served as defensive coordinator for three different NFL teams, most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Throughout his time as the defensive coordinator for Pittsburgh, Austin’s defense recorded 110 takeaways.

Austin was in the role for four seasons, from 2022 to 2025. On average, his Steelers recorded 27.5 takeaways per year. Rallis’ Cardinals posted just nine so far in 2026. Last season, Arizona was in the back half of the league with 19 takeaways.

Teryl Austin Brings Steelers’ Defensive Success To Cardinals

19 takeaways are substantially less than the 27 that Austin’s defense posted in 2025. In 2024, Pittsburgh was tied for the league lead alongside the Minnesota Vikings with 33 takeaways.

In 2023, Pittsburgh was tied for eighth in the league with 27 takeaways. In 2022, they were in a three-way tie for 14th with 23 takeaways.

Under Austin, Pittsburgh was also one of the best teams in the league at getting to the opposing quarterback. In 2025, they registered 48 sacks, good for sixth in the NFL.

This is where the Cardinals haven’t been half-bad under Rallis in 2026. While there is no marquee pass rusher in the desert, Arizona has still registered 22 sacks. That number could be higher. But it also isn’t almost barren like Arizona’s takeaways have been.

For a team like the Cardinals, whose defense has, for the most part, been hard to watch, Austin may inject some much-needed energy into them. With more energy, more takeaways and sacks could be on the horizon.

Arizona Has Major Weaknesses To Fix Under Austin

So far in 2026, Arizona has picked off just four passes. That is the fifth-lowest number in the league, tied with the Dallas Cowboys.

They rank 31st in points allowed, with 29.4 per game and 323 total. Only the Las Vegas Raiders, 29.7 per game and 327 total, have allowed more.

Arizona’s overall passing defense is a mess, with 2,490 passing yards allowed. That ranks as the fourth-worst in the NFL. Their 7.2 net yards gained per pass attempt is tied for the second-worst with Las Vegas. It is behind only the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Enters The Interim Defensive Coordinator Role With An Advantage

One big advantage Austin has — other than his experience — is that he already knows the personnel. This isn’t a new coach walking into the organization, as he served as the senior defensive assistant all season.

Should Austin employ the players he has in ways that Rallis couldn’t, he could bring out the best in this defense, despite its limitations. Given his success with a team that has historically identified with having one of the NFL’s most successful defenses, it puts Austin at even more of an advantage.

If Austin can inject some Steelers energy into Arizona’s defense, they could see some dramatic improvement during the closing weeks of the season.

It may not be enough for the Arizona Cardinals to embark on a miraculous playoff run. But it will bring much-needed optimism to the forefront for 2027 and beyond. That is something Arizona’s defense badly needs.