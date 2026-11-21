Few will give the Arizona Cardinals a chance to even keep their Week 11 matchup close against the Chiefs. One ESPN analyst says otherwise.

Seth Walder predicted Arizona would keep this one close, losing by a score of 26-20. That’s massive, considering how poorly Arizona played in Week 10 and how the Chiefs have been on a roll for most of the season.

Walder wrote in his bold prediction for the game:

“…edge rusher Josh Sweat will sack quarterback Patrick Mahomes. [Jaylon] Moore sat out last week’s game because of an ankle injury and his status is in question for Week 11. But even if he plays, Moore has just a ninth percentile pass block win rate this season. And Sweat has a 72nd percentile pass rush win rate despite having only three sacks.”

A big game from Sweat and the Cardinals’ pass rush may be the only way to slow down Mahomes and Co. this weekend. Per Pro-Football-Reference, Kansas City’s offense is eighth in the league, with 26.3 points per game.

Arizona has allowed 30+ points per game in seven of its 10 matchups. That said, Sweat must bring his A-Game to the table.

Cardinals Face Another Quarterback Problem Before Chiefs Game

One word of caution. Walder made his prediction before the latest Carson Beck news surfaced. Beck will likely sit this one out, meaning Josh Johnson will get the start.

Still, Johnson has experience as a more trusted voice in NFL locker rooms than almost anyone in the league, or else he wouldn’t still be playing at age 40. Nobody is expecting Johnson to suddenly break out and enjoy a legendary performance. But he can still manage the game if Arizona’s running game puts up one of its rare decent outings.

Further, while one can pin Beck’s two interceptions on external factors as opposed to his decision-making and accuracy, he still didn’t do much in the way of moving Arizona down the field consistently. That said, it’s still tough to say whether there would be much of a difference in Arizona’s approach regardless of who ended up starting.

How Arizona Can Turn Seth Walder’s Prediction Into A Reality — Or More

Besides Sweat and the Cardinals’ pass rush enjoying a good day and establishing the run, Arizona must utilize short, quick passes offensively. Get Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins involved often. Also, establish the quick passing game out of the backfield, and go deep occasionally.

Rolling with the run first and the quick passing game second, Arizona’s offense could keep the ball in its hands. That would also play into the time-of-possession game, which the Cardinals have been relatively good at in 2026.

Defensively, Arizona must keep everything in front of them. They can’t afford to give up big passes over the top, which has been a problem all season.

It may concede that Kansas City will get its points, but a ball control approach could at least minimize the Chiefs’ efficacy. If Arizona executes effectively, and it’s a big if, they could prove Walder correct and perhaps even come away with an upset.