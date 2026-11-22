When Josh Johnson signed with the Arizona Cardinals just 10 days ago, nobody expected him to see the field anytime soon. But he will be starting this week for the Cardinals against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Carson Beck came down with back spasms, leaving the Cardinals with nowhere else to turn. They had to turn to Johnson and hope for the best for Sunday’s game.

When asked about it, Johnson said he felt really bad about Beck sitting out for the games he was looking forward to after his NFL regular-season debut in Week 10.

Josh Johnson Opens Up on Carson Beck Injury

“I really feel bad for him. I know he was looking forward to this opportunity,” Jackson said, per Bo Brack. “And I know he’s working hard to get back.”

He also talked about the special connection that Beck and Browns head coach Todd Monken have. Monken and Beck go way back, all the way to Beck’s childhood.

Their connection goes back nearly two decades. When Beck was just 7 or 8, he played youth baseball with Monken’s son while Monken was coaching receivers in Jacksonville.

They reunited at Georgia, where Monken coached quarterbacks and ran the offense during Beck’s first three seasons. He helped him build his foundation during the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national title runs in 2021 and 2022.

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, Beck credited Monken as a great coach and person who taught him a ton, and Monken has consistently praised Beck’s arm talent, athleticism, and work ethic right back.

That’s why, when Johnson was in Baltimore, Monken used to talk nonstop about him.

“Actually, I’ve heard a lot about him from Coach Monken. He and Coach Todd Monken are really close. Monken was my OC at Baltimore. He used to always speak highly of Carson. Carson was in school, and everything he would tell me about him, I’m seeing it every day.”

Cardinals in a Dire QB Crisis, Counting on Josh Johnson vs. Chiefs

Even if Beck is all that Monken has praised him for behind the scenes, the timing is terrible for him. He threw for 108 yards with two interceptions and taking five sacks in his regular-season debut in the 34-6 loss to the Rams, yet he was still excited for his second start in Week 11.

It’s a tough break for Arizona’s front office, too. The Cardinals badly needed this stretch run to serve as an extended audition for Beck, giving them enough games to decide whether to hand him the franchise QB keys in 2027 or go back to the well for a new franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Instead, they have to start their 4th new quarterback in Week 11. The only good thing about this situation is that Johnson is a 40-year-old veteran QB who knows how to handle Sunday lights. Were it any other quarterback with less experience, the Cardinals could have been in a much worse spot as a 3-7 team at the bottom of the NFC West.

With starting running back Kenneth Walker III and two offensive linemen also ruled out against Kansas City, the Cardinals are counting on Johnson to pull off an upset that shocks everyone — no matter how much of a pipe dream it looks right now.